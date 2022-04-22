Leading soft drinks bottling company, Pepsi, will refresh the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day scheduled to hold at the Ikeja Golf Club on Saturday with top-tier music ensemble, Storm Band, and crack disc jockey, DJ Xclusive.

The decision of the leading soft drink bottlers was announced in a statement released on Wednesday by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event.

Storm Band, according to the statement, is Nigeria’s finest and fastest-growing band, providing the best of live music across a vast array of genres that include Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, fuji, old school jams as well as rhythm and blues.

DJ Xclusive (real name Rotimi Alakija), one of the biggest names on the music and jockeying circuit. He has performed with top acts like Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.

He won the World’s Best DJ Award at the 2010 Nigeria Entertainment Awards held in the United States and was nominated for Best DJ at the 2011 edition of the BEFFTA Awards. He was also featured at the 2013 Big Brother House Party.

The musical support offered by Pepsi, said Flykite Productions, according to the organisers, promises to add a generous splash of colour to the event by providing a confluence between music and golf and reflects the soft drinks company’s commitment to the promotion of Nigerian music and sports.

Segun Ogunleye, General Manager, Marketing (Beverages), Seven-Up Bottling Company, Pepsi’s parent company, described Pepsi’s support for the DStv Premium Golf Day as an extension of its contribution to sports and entertainment in Nigeria.

“Pepsi is proud to partner with DStv on the DStv Premium Golf Day and happy to refresh the many golfers participating in the competition,” Ogunleye said.

Over 100 golfers from clubs across the country, to be chosen from about 600 registrants, feature at the event where they will play with only four clubs and a putter. Winners will emerge via a stroke play format.