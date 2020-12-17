BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

National Team Leader, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), Dr Adiya Ode has raised the alarm over lack of service delivery crisis in Nigeria which is worsening maternal mortality, security, poor education outcomes, among others.

Speaking during a public policy dialogue on good governance and service delivery at the grass roots level, Ode said Nigeria is approaching the cliff edge, saying that this is not a time for cheering.

He said, “Nigeria today has many dubious honors; a national MMR of 576 deaths per 100,000 live births (about 6 out of every 1000 women will die in child birth) and 545 deaths per 100,000 in 2013 and 2008 respectively and Under 5 Mortality has 117 per 1000 live births.

“Also, education outcomes have (2016-2017 MICS) 59.3 percent of women, 70.9 percent of men, net intake rate in primary schools of 39.4%. Primary school completion 63%, transition to secondary school 49%, ASUU Strike – 2 weeks in February 8 months; 23rd March, Lockdown – since March with extreme hardship, Security – Chibok, Katsina, Kidnapping, home invasions, Armed Robbery,” among others.

These, according to him, are all symptoms of a failure of governance process to deliver services to the people particularly in health, education, infrastructure and security and a failure of accountability.