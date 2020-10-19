BY ORJIME MOSES,

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo has charged the new executive committee of National Association of Pepper Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAPPPMAN) to make sure it develops 10 new value chain of pepper next year.

Dr Gwarzo said this yesterday while inaugurating the new executive committee of the association at the permanent secretary’s conference room in Abuja.

He described pepper as having the most value chain in the world and a very important product. He added that nobody could spend three hours without eating pepper in one way or the other.