Senator Yusuf Yusuf (Taraba Central APC) has stated that appropriate punishment will be meted out to those who imported adulterated fuel into Nigeria after the investigation has been carried out.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, Sen. Yusuf said an explanation has been given because it was obvious someone did not do his job well to assess the fuel. According to him, because of the lapses, adulterated fuel found its way to the country.

“The NNPC has also said it was after the fuel has gone into the system that, they realized it was adulterated, ”he said.

Yusuf who said it is a technical thing and also negligence in another way, added “I am happy that NNPC has taken the bull by the horn to clean the fuel and that, the shortage and long queue is because of the withdrawal of the adulterated product.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While defending President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the minister of petroleum, the lawmaker said it is a technical issue that the president cannot be held accountable for.

“You can only hold people responsible after an investigation has been done before the person will be fired.” he added.

Commenting further, Yusuf stated that, technically the NNPC is in the process of being privatised and that, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIB) converted NNPC to NNPC limited, with shareholding from the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated and Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated.

He said very soon he would sponsor a bill on the need for NNPC to be a federation entity and not federal government property that should be owned by Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT