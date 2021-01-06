By Hannatu Musawa

ABDULSAMAD ISIYAKU RABIU AND HIS BUA FOUNDATION

In 2014, when the Ebola virus emerged from the shores of Africa, the outbreak quickly turned into an epidemic, which deemphasized borders. Immediately the world witnessed the health community respond to the danger of the disease with unparalleled courage in the face of adversity. In recognition of the medical health community, Time Magazine named the fighters and health workers involved in the battle against the Ebola Virus as its Person of the Year, 2014. As Person of the year, Time described the health workers as having a hero’s heart for… “Not the glittering weapon fights the fight, but rather the hero’s heart!”

2020 saw the return of the communicable disease as the novel Coronavirus quickly made its way around the world. As Covid-19 spread in Nigeria, it brought with it the revelation that our government was overwhelmed, wasn’t adequately equipped to respond to Covid-19 and did not have the resources to support the citizenry in protecting them, halting the spread of the disease and combatting it. While it seemed as if little could be done to stop the disease from spreading, a new kind of hero, in the form of the Nigerian philanthropist emerged and stood tall, together with the health workers in a bid to fight the disease.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, these philanthropists rallied together and the nation bore witness to patronage’s vital role as major donors scrambled to provide relief. One by one, these distinguished Nigerian-treasures selflessly contributed funds, medical equipment, support for frontline health workers, community awareness, grants and so many other measures that were vital in the fight against Coronavirus. They rose to the moment and applied their ability to provide succor in order to feed poorer brethren and in order to save lives. They reminded the nation what service to humanity truly really means.

Of these philanthropists, one stood head and shoulders above the rest; of these philanthropists, one possessed the unique hero’s heart and distinguished himself with exceptional generosity and empathy.Of these philanthropists, one truly understood that Nigerians were desperate and needed immediate relief, food, health care and prescriptions; so he rose up to answer the calling.

Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu, the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, the conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining, real estate, manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture and so much more utilized his wealth in the service of the greater good and bared his hero’s heart in the spirit of philanthropy to save communities ravaged with the dearth, hunger and suffering brough about by the cruel hand of the greatest threat to humanity. He wholeheartedly gave charity in order to rescue and produce the most beneficial results for vast communities all over Nigeria.

At the time when Nigerian industrialists and entrepreneurs were generously donating hundreds of Millions of Naira in the fight against Covid-19, Abdulsamad raised the anti by donating billions! At a time that the Nigerian citizen had given up on hoping for assistance from government, Abdulsamadused his magic to reawaken their hopes. He gave with abandon and in pursuit of a safer and healthier community. He used his national and international influence to inspire others in the struggle to end the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria and lessen the death and agony it brought with it.

The founder of BUA Group managed to capture the imagination of the nation by giving a donation of over N8.6 billion spent in cash, grants, medical supplies and equipment, foodstuff, awareness campaigns, amongst other things to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Through his BUA foundation, Abdulsamad Rabiu took the initiative to act in order to improve people’s conditions and save lives. With his organization, he coordinated and supplied on-the-ground services to relieve people’s pain. He used his machinery to supply ravaged communities with the funds, personnel and equipment they needed in the fight against Covid-19. He used his strength to address a systemic and health national disaster.

From North, East, West and South of Nigeria, Abdulsamad provided and continues to provide assistance and relief. In addition to the N1,350,000,000 (Billion) he donated to the Central Bank of Nigeria-led Private Sector Coalition Committee against COVID-19, he donated medical equipment and funds to State governments all over the country. Among his donations, Abdulsamad has given N300,000,000.00 (Million) to the Presidential task force on Covid-19 to aid logistics and the operations of the taskforce. Additionally:

· In the Sokoto State government, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000 (Million) and 3 Ambulances.

· In Kebbi State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million) to support flood victims in the State during the lockdown.

· In Kwara State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million) and 6 ambulances.

· In Kaduna State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million), 6 ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

· In Ekiti State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million).

· In Rivers State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million) and 3 Ambulances.

· In Lagos State, Abdulsamad donated N200,000,000.00 (Million) and 5 ambulances.

· In Adamawa State, Abdulsamad donated N200,000,000.00 (Million) and 3 ambulances.

· In Ogun State, Abdulsamad donated N100,000,000.00 (Million).

· In Kano State, Abdulsamad donated 20 Hilux vehicles and 5 ambulances.

· In Akwa Ibom State, Abdulsamad donated 5 Ambulances and 100,000 facemasks.

· In Abia State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances.

· In Borno State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances and 100,000 facemasks.

· In Bauchi State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

· In Gombe State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

· In Osun State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

· In Edo State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances.

· In Jigawa State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances.

· In Delta State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances.

· In Katsina State, Abdulsamad donated 3 Ambulances.

· Abdulsamad has donated 1 Ambulance to National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

· Abdulsamad has donated 1 Ambulance to Aminu Kano Teaching hospital.

· Abdulsamad has donated over 65 ambulances all across the country and more are still being delivered.

· Abdulsamad has donated 1.5 million reusable facemasks, which are being delivered across Nigeria.

· Abdulsamad has built a permanent 200-bed special care facility in Kano State.

· Abdulsamad has provided support for frontline health workers in some states in Nigeria through the payment of a special hazard allowance in some locations and he continues to do this.

· Abdulsamad continues to have Non-perishable food items and staples delivered to 1million residents of Kano monthly since April 2020 without abandon.

· Abdulsamad has supported the Noella Foundation/FoodClique Emergency Foodbox initiative,which is still providing meals across Lagos daily. So far, this initiative has distributed over 950,000 meals in their food boxes since the pandemic hit Nigeria (each box contains about 30meals).

· BUA provided 10,000 cooked/processed meals across Lagos daily. This continued till the end of the ramadan period for a total of 150,000 cooked meals.

· BUA is also running a couple of COVID-19 awareness messages in Nigeria, Africa and Europe across various media platforms – ONLINE, CNN, CNBC etc.

· Abdulsamad Rabiu and the BUA foundation continue to make a magnitude of donations to ease the plight of Nigerians all over the country.

The assistance that Abdulsamad gave and continues to give has reached almost every corner of Nigeria. By linking his philanthropy during the crisis, not just to the demographic, region or state he comes from, Abdulsamad extended the scope and rationale for philanthropy in Nigeria. In the processof his benefaction, he imbued charitable giving with an extra appeal for the generations of entrepreneurs and self-made men and women who will come after him.

By giving charity at the scale that he does, Abdulsamad makes mercy smarter and hope strategic and dares all those with capacity to follow his lead. By reacting to the coronavirus pandemic in the manner he does, he sets a solid precedence and encourages his fellow billionaires to give more generously. And because of his example, the donations flood in.

After his generous contributions in the fight against Coronavirus, Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu may just be the most influential philanthropist in Nigeria today. The scale of his giving is almost without peer. His donations to combat Covid-19 exceed those of virtually everyone else in the country.

Just by is humility and generosity of spirit, he becomes a hero of our time. This Nigerian treasure is a giant of a man who humbles us all because he genuinely cares about helping those who are suffering and does something about it. In his own way, by giving to people in need on the scale he does, Abdulsamad has done more than most politicians, pundits and experts combined.

In life, charity and philanthropy is not an obligation. Therefore, those who use their prerogative to give do so out of magnanimity. This is exactly what Abdulsamad chooses to do with his fortune. With theample resources at his disposal and nearly unlimited opportunities to help others, he continues to choose to apply himself in the interest of the needy. He has the funds to make a big difference in Nigeria and the social capital to continue spreading his message of charity. And this he continues to do so eloquently and so munificently. Nigeria is blessed to have such men of pedigree and compassion within its shores.

Although the magnitude of Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu’s accomplishments are historic, with his philanthropy, he has gone ahead and written his name in sheer gold and becomes Nigeria’s very own Andrew Carnegie, the biggest Billionaire philanthropist of all time.

It is men like Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu that are humanity’s very own true heroes with a huge, benevolent and humanitarian heart. And of the hero’s heart, they say, “…it is not the glittering weapon that fights the fight, rather the hero’s heart does.”