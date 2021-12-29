Making the choice for person of the Year 2021 seems like a no-brainer. Nigeria’s former finance minister and current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,needs no introduction in Nigeria, on the World stage or any other place in the ‘Stratosphere Of Greatness!’

Recently, not only was Nigerian-born Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala recognised by Forbes among the world’s most powerful women in 2021, but she was also named among the Financial Times’ 25 most influential women of 2021.

As the 18th annual Forbes ‘100 Most Powerful Women 2021 listed Dr Okonjo-Iweala at number 91, it went ahead to describe her as “an economist and international development professional with more than 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.”

In March 2021, she became the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christen Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, described Okonjo-Iweala as “a fierce and talented a competitor, a seasoned negotiator and crisis manager.”

There is no doubt that Dr Ngozi is a global force to be reckoned with. “She has shattered glass ceilings with her complete competence, absolute integrity and good humour, becoming the first female Finance Minister and Foreign Minister in Nigeria, where she effected tough changes to boost transparency of public finances.

The quintessential “Amazon” who doubles as an economist and international development expert currently has sat on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, the African Risk Capacity (ARC) and is also the Chair of the Board of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), the Vaccine Alliance that has immunised 760 million children globally.

While her resume is beyond impressive, it doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the sheer accomplishment and prominence of this great lady.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Harvard University Alumni, graduating “magna cum laude” in Economics, and earning her Ph.D in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), her extraordinary pedigree and glittering curriculum-vitae speaks volumes about her.

Previously, she spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to the Number 2 position of Managing Director, Operations from 2007-2011. She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria under the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

A woman of “firsts” she is currently one of the most powerful and most admired women in the world. Her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of the World Bank, as a Development Economist, Diplomat and one of Africa’s most trusted technocrats, are just some of the reasons she is bound to succeed in her current venture.

As I join many Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike that admire and support Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her role as WTO leader, I would also like to take it a notch further away from the WTO…

In Nigeria’s decade independence history, there hasn’t been a President of Eastern descent, perhaps except for the largely ceremonious title of President held by Sir Nnamdi Azikiwe after independence…, hence the continued clamor for an “Igbo” President. Honestly, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is well-suited and the best person to fill those shoes!

Out of the many eminent personalities from the Eastern parts of the country, Dr Okonjo-Iweala remains a top contender for President from the region and will also make history by becoming the first female President of Nigeria, should she ever opt for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Female Leaders such as Jacinda Arden (Prime Minister of New Zealand), Angela Merkel (Former German Chancellor), Kamala Harris (U.S Vice President) and Margaret Thatcher (Former U.K Prime Minister) have shown resolute, inspirational, and purposeful leadership at the helm in their respectful countries. Hopefully, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala might just be the next Madam President.

If given the opportunity, Dr Ngozi will replicate the exemplary leadership of the women who would have come before her and take Nigeria to lofty heights.

Aside from her distinguished performance internationally, she has consistently shown that she has Nigeria’s interest close to heart. As a key figure in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s cabinet, she organized an $18bn debt write-off for Nigeria, cracked down on corruption and helped obtain the country’s first ever sovereign debt rating.

In 2003 she led efforts to improve Nigeria’s macroeconomic management including the implementation of an oil-price based fiscal rule where revenues accruing above a reference benchmark oil price were saved in a special account, “The Excess Crude Account” which helped to reduce macroeconomic volatility.

Frequently dressed in her trademark combination of matching headgear, necklace, earrings and printed cotton dress, she exudes simplicity and humility. She has been lauded by Bono, lead singer of U2 and a co-founder of ONE Foundation who once said that Ngozi “is fiercely intelligent; everyone wants her to work with her. I couldn’t be prouder to work for her.” Similarly, Gordon Brown former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom called her “a brilliant reformer.”

Indeed becoming Director General of the WTO has boosted Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s international standing in all its ramifications. She is a great asset for Nigeria and the African continent. But the bigger picture for me is her becoming Nigeria’s President one day. With her pedigree, experience and humility among other impressive qualities, Nigeria will not be at a loss in having her as President.

The strength of having a woman leader is written all over Dr Ngozi. She is phenomenal and a powerhouse that will make decisions from a place of compassion and understanding as head of WTO. She will lead the organisation with empathy, compassion, brilliance and strength.

The race for the WTO top job was not easy but Dr Ngozi ran and won it with grace. It is amazing to witness this moment in history as this incredible shining light of a lady becomes My Person Of The Year 2021 and makes all women, Nigerians, Africans and minorities proud.

…For Her Sheer Brilliant Excellence In Emerging As The First Female Director-General Of The World Trade Organisation (WTO), For Being The Unique African Amazon That She Is, “Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala” Is My Person Of The Year 202

Categories:

Honourable Mention:

Person Of The Year:

Every Person Who Observes COVID Restrictions, Wears Masks And Chose To Take The Coronavirus Vaccine.

Nigerian Of The Year

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Group And ASR Foundation

Non Nigerian Of The Year:

Greta Thurnberg.

Champion Of The Year:

Governorn Of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni

Biggest Douchebag Of The Year:

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex

Nigerian Governor Of The Year:

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum

Most Shocking Moment Of The Year:

The Storming Of The United States Capitol /U.S Capitol Riots

Worst Headline / Breaking Story Of The Year:

Violence In Nigeria Escalates

Best Breaking News / Headline Of The Year:

“COVID-19 Vaccine Manufactured And Ready For Global Rollout!”

Columnist Of The Year:

Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene

My Write Up Choice Of The Year:

Donald Trump Is Gone … May I Get An Amen… Sing Hallelujah!

Book Of The Year:

The Push By Ashley Audrain

Movie Of The Year:

No Time To Die (James Bond)

T.v Show Of The Year:

Squid Game

Song Of The Year:

‘Easy On Me’ By Adele

Video Clip Of The Year:

Cutest Baby || Viral Video Of Baby Talking To His Dad Will Melt Your Heart

Honourable Mention:

Person Of The Year:

Every Person Who Observes COVID Restrictions, Wears Masks And Chose To Take The Coronavirus Vaccine

Vaccine hesitancy is a trend that has disturbingly co-existed with vaccines for hundreds of years. Vaccines have been in existence since the 17th century. The first smallpox vaccine was discovered in 1798 and the polio vaccine discovered in 1955. These vaccines lead to the eradication or near eradication of some of the most devastating diseases known to mankind.

However, even back when vaccines were first developed, anti-vaccination rhetoric existed. Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and talks of a vaccine began, similar antivaccine views have continuously trended across the globe, even though the history of vaccines is an overwhelmingly positive one.

Sadly, a year into the global distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, antivaccine sentiment lingers. As of today, many people all over the world remain unvaccinated by personal choice. Watching the justifications and trend of the anti-vaxxers vis-à-vis the ‘collective responsibility’ each person has in stopping the spread of Covid elicits anger, frustration, helplessness, and sadness.

We each have a responsibility to each other in this pandemic. People should take personal responsibility for their actions and the responsibility to protect others from COVID-19 should be automatic. A sense of concern for the community should be internalized by an individual’s value system.

In our current situation where Covid is mutating and getting out of control, we must each realize that ‘we’ truly are a “we” and each one of our decisions as far as the spread or halting of the disease is concerned is interconnected and affects everyone else. Our actions can impact positively or negatively upon everyone in our community and the world at large. In these times of individuality, we need to reconsider acting as a community, one where we protect each other. The needs of the community must take precedence over the needs and even rights of the individual. The freedom of thought and expression to reject the Covid vaccine has become a luxury we just cannot afford.

Apart from those who have medical reasons to remain unvaccinated, everybody that has access to the vaccine should ideally be vaccinated. Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and less likely to transmit it. When one gets vaccinated, they not only opt for personal protection from COVID-19, but they reduce the reality of spreading the virus to others. Even with the possibility of side effects, the benefits outweighed the costs.

We are living through a time where we cannot forget about the need to respect each other. Those who are refusing vaccination and refuse to wear masks have a selfish response to this pandemic, even if their response is based on disinformation, scientific uncertainty, and time-constraint. But especially those who reject the vaccine due to laziness, selfishness, and an ideological commitment to conspiracy theories.

Choosing to take or reject the coronavirus vaccine is not an issue of liberty; it’s an issue of public health. People who don’t wear masks or won’t get vaccinated enable the virus to spread and reproduce, and increase the chance of new variants that will evade vaccines. Taking the vaccine to protect oneself and everyone else is the only way to fight the disease especially since the overwhelming consensus of scientists, doctors and data is that the vaccines are not dangerous. While the breakthroughs reached with the coronavirus vaccine are rare, it is far safer to be immunized than not.

Those who promote misinformation about vaccines and reject vaccination must consider the prospectthat may be playing a part in the spread of Covid and the death of millions. Unless the global population is fully vaccinated, it becomes the main hurdle of stopping life from returning to normaland that is why those who have chosen to exercise ‘collective responsibility’ and get vaccinated are My Persons of The Year 2021.

…FOR THEIR SENSE OF COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE COMMUNITY AND A REALISATION THAT THE ONLY THING THAT STANDS BETWEEN THE NEW WAY OF LIFE AND THE CURRENT WAY OF LIFE IS THE HESITANCY TO GET VACCINATED, EVERY PERSON WHO CHOSE TO TAKE THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IS MY PERSON OF THE YEAR 2021.

————————————*********************—————————-

NIGERIAN OF THE YEAR:

THE BUA GROUP, ITS CHAIRMAN, ALHAJI ABDULSAMAD RABIU AND THE ASR AFRICA FOUNDATION HE FOUNDED.

Hot on the heel of 2020, 2021 has been a year that none of us could have imagined. Public health, social, and economic crises have brought sweeping changes to how we live, work, and lead. These disruptions could not have been worse for corporate Nigeria. In such a scenario, achieving company excellence, turning around fortunes, commercial expansion or growth is rare. However, in the corporate landscape of Africa, one conglomerate, its leader, and the foundation he founded stood out for its corporate excellence, visionary leadership, philanthropy, tenacity, and innovation making it the most outstanding phenomenon to bourgeon in Nigeria in 2021.

Without doubt, the past twelve months have marked a record-breaking year for the BUA Group, its Chairman, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) and the BUA Foundation, which he founded.

For decades, this national treasure has worked tirelessly in establishing himself and his organization as one of the most successful to emerge out of Africa. BUA has invested heavily in the Nigerian market and deserves the celebration of success of being amongst the fastest growing companies in Africa. In the path of that achievement, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who, not only quadrupled his fortune, over the last six years, was identified as the singular individual with the fastest wealth accumulation by any Nigerian in recent years. As of April 2021, Abdulsamad Rabiu’s fortune has gone up astronomically according to Forbes.

Early in 2021, Abdulsamad Rabiu’s BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods, manufacturing and infrastructure conglomerate won the converted “Most Outstanding Manufacturing Conglomerate of The Year” and the “Most Outstanding Manufacturing Conglomerate In CSR” awards at the 2021 BRANDCOM Awards. This was organized by leading West African brand and marketing publication, Brand Communicator. These awards came shortly after the brand was named “Outstanding Indigenous Conglomerate of the Decade” at the 2021 Marketing Edge Africa Awards. A Statement of the honor added that, “the awards are a testament to the Afrocentric economic vision of the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to develop Africa using resources available within the continent.”

These awards for excellence issued to BUA Group and its founder and so many of the accolades they received throughout 2021 were based on multiple parameters in recognition of distinction, excellence and advance in offering first-rate products, providing outstanding services, philanthropy, business ethics, corporate governance, workplace culture, goodwill, innovation, and leadership. The culture exhibited by BUA reinforces the testament that BUA’s services are the pride across Nigeria and the global market.

As Nigeria grappled with the slowdown-slow burn of 2021, the BUA Group has been focussing heavily on building up its corporate capacity, in addition to setting up a large rural network to piggyback on a revival in the Nigerian economy. BUA seems determined to focus more on the Nigerian growth story for the future and never was that more evident than this year. Everything the company has done in the past year has a solid structure of success, whether it be in business orphilanthropy.

At the start of 2021, at a time when the disastrous Coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple Nigeria, the private sector stepped up and mobilized itself and formed The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to assist in combating the Virus in the country. The BUA Group, a key player in the coalition, went above and beyond to provide the Coalition resources, provide support, assistance, and relief to the most disadvantaged Nigerians. In this respect, the BUA Group gave donations of almost 10 Billion Naira in cash, grants, medical supplies and equipment, foodstuff, and awareness campaigns. Then in a bid to continue its patronage, the BUA foundation went ahead to singlehandedly secure and pay for 1 million Coronavirus vaccine doses. Even though there was an initial kick-back from select members of CACOVID, BUA prevailed, and its purchase became the first delivery of vaccines to Nigeria since the COVID-19 vaccines were certified for global use.

The BUA Group has always paid the price as a monopoly breaker and, during the course of this year, the organization’s huge investment in sugar production faced a real threat from competitors in a calculated effort to muscle the Group out of the sugar production corridor, presumably, in order to maintain a monopoly already in place. BUA’s Group Chairman vigorously defended itself to emerge victorious, both in policy and in the court of public opinion. Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu stood strong against a perceived sabotage to Nigeria, its institutions and a monopoly that often holds the country to ransom.

As one of the leading players in the Foods, Manufacturing, Mining, and Infrastructure Space in Africa, the Group’s investments in agriculture value chain continued to expand in 2021. In December, BUA Group formally unveiled BUA Foods, under which its food businesses are now consolidated. The food businesses that were merged into BUA Foods are BUA Sugar Refinery Limited, BUA Rice Limited, BUA Oil Mills Limited, IRS Flour, and IRS Pasta. With this initiative, BUA “will continue to play acrucial role in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region…” To add to its development, BUA Foods has just announced its intention to list on the Stock-Exchange for the benefit of Nigerians.

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s goodwill gestures have been felt massively in every part of Nigeria and across Africa throughout 2021 with the launch of the AbdulSamad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa). In a bid to boost African development, this year alone, the Foundation has donated hundreds of Millions of Dollars and more in social development, the educational, agricultural and health sectors in Nigeria and across the continent.

And, in perhaps, one of 2021’s biggest triumphs for the organization, the BUA Group “followed due process, defended, and protected its rights” when the, then, Megalomaniac, constipated, maladroit and unqualified leadership of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) iniquitously terminated, revoked, and decommissioned its BUA Ports and Terminal, Port Harcourt. For over nine months, there was no activity at the Port Harcourt terminal. But in a Pantomime portrayal of “Good Conquering Pure-Evil,” BUA’s Port Harcourt Terminal was recently reinstated bringing an end to the observable vengeful and hostile vendetta the, now, defunct NPA leadership had against BUA.

The BUA Group, its chairman, and the ASR Africa foundation he founded has proved to be an organization with a meaningful mission, a core set of values, goals, and priorities that guides it toadapt to the times, whether that’s working to curb the pandemic, expanding its business, giving charity, investing in the growth of people or focusing on gains for the whole nation. And it has done a pretty good job in fending off tomfoolery thrown its way in 2021.

If anyone didn’t know it before, 2021 has shown that the BUA Group, its chairman and the foundation he founded has recorded a stellar performance. They have launched deeply into revamping the Nigerian economy and answered the call by the Federal Government to local investors to put its funds to developing the economy.

The way and manner that events have panned out for BUA throughout the year can only single the sign of successes to come in 2022. And that is even without mentioning the 200,000 barrels per day refinery Project that BUA is completing in Akwa Ibom State and the billions that The BUA Foundation is giving to charity.

The BUA Group continues to thrive, conquer, develop, grow and innovate. It has proven to be one of Nigeria’s best successes stories…. Especially of 2021.

… FOR IT’S SERVICES, PHILANTHROPY, BUSINESS ETHICS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE, WORKPLACE CULTURE, GOODWILL, INNOVATION, AND LEADERSHIP; FOR ITS STRIVE TO SAVE THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY FROM INDICES THAT STIFLE GROWTH, FOR ITS OUTSTANDING ACCOMPLISHMENTS, ‘” THE BUA GROUP, ITS CHAIRMAN, ALHAJI ABDULSAMAD RABIU AND THE ASR AFRICA FOUNDATION HE FOUNDED” ARE THE NIGERIANS OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

NON NIGERIAN OF THE YEAR:

GRETA THURNBERG.

Since August 2018, when she protested alone outside the Swedish Parliament during school hours when she was 15, the World has seen the meteoric rise of Greta Thurnberg as the global conscience for climate change and environmental activism. In her initial public protest, the teen held up a now universally recognized hand-painted sign that read “skolstrejk för klimatet,” which translates to “School strike for the climate.”

Now, since those initial school climate strikes, she has made numerous public speeches for which she has become an internationally recognized climate activist. In 2019, Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

The reason Greta Thurnberg is the right choice for Person of the Year 2021 is because her momentum has not slowed down since emerging on the global scene. Today, she remains the “biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet…, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.”

With her numerous, speeches, appearances, programs and initiatives throughout 2021, Thunberg remains one of the world’s most notable activists, sparking a collective movement and “generational shift in the culture of youth standing up for what they believe in.”

Her innocence and magic in influencing people to protest against climate change has quickly spread globally. To live by the words she preaches, Thurnberg gave up eating meat and stopped traveling via airplane, among other things, to reduce her carbon footprint. She is one to watch for a Nobel Peace Prize in the future!

Presently in 2021, with the world climate clearly showing signs of distress and the need for climate change, it is imperative for everyone to listen and heed the warning that Greta Thurnberg is so desperately trying to give. We can all play our part in curbing our carbon footprint and reducing our emissions. We need to listen to Greta Thurnberg, whose message is as credible now as it was two years ago.

…FOR HER DOGGED PASSION IN SAVING THE PLANET, HER UNWAVERING QUEST FOR ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE; FOR BEING A REALLY EXTRAORDINARY AND COURAGEOUS YOUNG LADY, FOR THE NECESSITY OF HER VOICE DURING THIS CLIMATE CRISIS THAT THE WORLD IS FACING, ‘“GRETA THURNBERG” IN MY NON-NIGERIAN OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

CHAMPION OF THE YEAR:

GOVERNORN OF YOBE STATE, MAI MALA BUNI

On the 19th November 2021, the Executive Governorn of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni celebrated his 54th birthday. On that occasion, the governor was described as an achiever, a unifier, a gentleman and visionary leader by his colleagues and a wide array of reputable Nigerians.

That instance gave cause to reflect and celebrate the humility of a man who has worked tirelessly for his people in his bid to develop the State he navigates, despite the security challenges he inherited on assuming office.

In the last year, the insecurity fallout in Northern Nigeria has reached an astronomically abysmal low, with many states literally being held hostage by bandits, kidnappers, and delinquents. In the mayhem unleashed in the North, one state has made great strides in curbing the craze of insecurity. That State is Yobe State and the main determining factor for this advance is the stewardship of its governor.

Since assuming the mantle of leadership of his State, Governor Mai Mala has distinguished himself and improved the living standard of his people. He has brought peace and development andreinvigorated the ‘Pride of the Sahel’ after the devastation caused by Boko Haram and terrorism.

As governor of the farming state, Governor Buni has applied policies that benefit his people, introduced reforms that strengthen the education and health sectors, tendered to the continuous payment of salaries, and facilitated reforms for the support of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In addition to being the governor of Yobe State, Governor Buni doubles up as the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. In the interim that characterized Governor Adams Oshomole’s passed troubled chairmanship, APC found itself in the dolldom of chaos and divergence. On assuming the platform of Chairmanship, through intercession, consultation, mediation, and diplomacy, Buni went to work to unify his party, strengthen it and recruited more party members. In this process, he oversaw the return of prominent politicians back to APC, while settling internal disputes among aggrieved members. Having witnessed the defection process across party cross-carpeters, Governor Buni appreciates the need to appease disaffected party members and keep them onboard to ensure a stronger party unit. Rising above discords, he becomes a unifying figure inspiring and eliciting the common goals of his party.

True to his reputation as a prudent statesman and astute politician in his capacity as State governor and party Chairman respectively, Governor Buni shows great skill in dealing with governance. As an dexterous politician, he has shown possession of the style, stature and deportment that entices the popular constituency the APC seeks to mobilize as it ventures into the next election cycle.

It is often said, that, ‘One can’t change the world with only ideas in the mind because one needs conviction in the heart.’ As one of his colleagues recently said, it is in his strength of conviction and force of personality that Governor Buni can influence and coalesce the wisdom and strength to serve his people and Nigerians at large.

2021, has been a tough year for Nigerians in so many aspects so having someone at the helm of affairs that fosters progress is essential. Governorn of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni cuts the figure of such a leader.

As we close up another year and inch closer to the 2023 elections, the achievements of Governor Bunidoes not only remain indelibly significant as a living example to inspire the leaders of tomorrow, but it also transcends his State stewardship to make Alhaji Mai Mala Buni one of the great Nigerian Champions in 2021. His trajectory is one to watch in Nigeria!

… FOR BECOMING THE LIVING EMBODIMENT OF COMMITMENT, UNITY, COMPASSION AND STRENGTH OF CHARACTER, FOR HIS DEDICATION IN SERVICEAND MASTERING THE QUALITY OF HEALING THE WOUNDS OF THE STATE HE LEADS AND PARTY HE CHAIRS, ‘”THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNORN OF YOBE STATE, MAI MALA BUNI” IS THE CHAMPION OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

BIGGEST DOUCHEBAG OF THE YEAR:

PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUCCEX

Perhaps, of all the categories of ‘Person of the Year’ this year, the easiest to choose was the Biggest Douchebag of the Year, which happens to be Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Fresh off the heels of his and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family last year, the overpampered Prince has managed to unleash a sledgehammer on his family with motivations that seem to be unrealistic expectations and poorly conceived ideas of a life different than the one his birthright foretold.

All in one fell swoop this year, Prince Harry has disappointed his grandmother, who is also his sovereign; his father, who is the next sovereign; and his brother, who will be the sovereign after his father. Disappointment doesn’t begin to describe the hurt that has been spread with Harry and Meghan’s actions in the past year.

Before his marriage to Meghan, Harry was among the top royals in popularity. And when him and Meghan got married in 2018, they were an extremely popular couple in the UK. However, since expressing a desire to step down from Royal duties, the pair have sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview where they accused the Royal family of being racist, insensitive to Meghan’s suicidal thoughts, while claiming that Prince Charles cut off their financial resources unexpectedly. Since the interview, numerous of the claims these two nincompoops made, have been debunked and proven to, either, be false or an over embellishment.

In addition to the contemptuous Oprah interview, Meghan contributed to a book named, ‘Finding Freedom,’ which gave a scathing criticism of the Royal family’s treatment of the duo. After that, Harry went on to appear on the podcast ‘Armchair Expert’ where he accused Prince Charles of passing on ‘genetic pain and suffering’ to him. Still, not finished with demolishing his family, Harry appeared on the Apple TV+ series ‘The Me You Can See’ to again throw his family under the bus. He is also expected to publish a memoir in 2022 with more information about his life as a royal. “Lord knows what he will say next!”

What makes Harry’s attacks on his family aggravating is the fact that he knows that his family cannot respond to his accusations. The Royal Family often follows the rule of ‘Never complain, Never Explain,’ and they have mostly stayed quiet in public when it comes to accusations from Meghan and Harry.

Harry continuously drones on about care and compassion but none of his actions show care & compassion. From one’s vantage point, it seems that the Prince concentrates on his own ‘needs,’‘desires,’ and ‘wants’ exclusively. He appears to lack empathy or compassion for his family. He wants to look like a victim, to be blameless, and to be pitied. He is only loyal to himself. He has no bonds with anyone of his family, except his wife.

The bottom line is that Harry has sadly married a malignant narcissist who has brainwashed him into believing that his birth family are not on his side. It’s not their fault and is not even about them. It’s Meghan’s agenda….

Harry’s choices and the way he is going about his Royal exit makes one feel sorry for The Queen, who has given her entire life in service to the crown and the commonwealth. At this point, one is truly fed up with hearing from Meghan and Harry that they are life’s eternal victims. “Enough already!”

Prince Harry used to be a fun-loving sort, a mischievous happy lad. He enjoyed playing pranks, was relatable and a cheeky-chappy with an indifference to status. Now, his marriage to Meghan, once heralded a new era, has transformed him to someone unrecognizable. What seemed modern and exciting before this process of emotional devolution that Prince Harry has put his family through looks increasingly myopic, materialistic, and mundane. One wishes to see and hear less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the upcoming year.

…. FOR STICKING A SHARP BLADE INTO HIS FAMILES’ BACKS, FOR WINGING AND WHINING “WOE IS ME” FROM HIS IVORY TOWER OF PRIVILEGE, FOR BEING COMPLETELY TONE-DEAF, FOR NOT KNOWING WHEN TO SIMPLY ‘SHUT UP,’ ‘”PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX” IS THE BIGGEST DOUCHEBAG OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

NIGERIAN GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR:

BORNO STATE GOVERNOR, PROFESSOR BABAGANA UMARA ZULUM

In Nigeria, state governors are an absolute necessity in ensuring growth and development, so much so that leadership at the state level is often considered more important than that of the central government.

Of the 35 state governors in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, picking out one that stands out is always an easy task. That is because the work and achievement of that governor is usually quite palpable and visible for all to see. This year that governor has got to be the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Picking Governor Zulum as Nigeria’s Governor of the Year, 2021, was a ‘given’ based on his policies on security, unity, education, infrastructure, youth development and shelter. Zulum has won numerous awards in the short time he has been Borno State governor purely due to his exemplary record.

As governor, he is upright, courageous, bold and consistent. He is considered as a revolutionary governor, who rules with empathy and wisdom. He has already achieved a lot in the promotion of peace, conflict resolution and development of Borno State.

Since Governor Zulum’s emergence as Governor, Borno State has witnessed inclusiveness and greater understanding and increased brotherhood amongst the people of the state. This year, he deserves every accolade that comes his way.

…FOR HIS EMPATHY, GENEROSITY, PEACE BUILDING PLATFORMS, PEOPLE ORIENTED PROGRAMS, ACHIEVEMENTS AND ABILITY TO NAVIGATE HIS VAST COMMUNITY IN THE MANNER REQUIRED OF THEIR GOVERNOR, ‘”BORNO STATE GOVERNOR, PROFESSOR BABAGANA UMARA ZULUM” IS NIGERIA’S BEST GOVERNOR OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

MOST SHOCKING MOMENT OF THE YEAR:

THE STORMING OF THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL / U.S CAPITOL RIOTS

The day supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, is widely considered as one of the darkest days for American democracy.

January 6, 2021, will go down in American history as shocking. It was when supporters of the, then incumbent, US President Donald Trump stormed the venerable Capitol in protest.

As one of the most secure buildings in the world was suddenly captured by an angry mob, members of Congress were chased out of Congress and security guards were forced to draw weapons in the Senate chamber. In the chaos, four people died.

That day of the Capitol riots saw America’s democracy sink to its lowest point. The superpower fell into anarchy when its leader whipped up the masses and called for a storm on its sacred Capitol. America’s, then President, nourished the rioters with hatred, fed by lies, then posed as a simple spectator of his destructive madness. He mocked the US, he tried to destroy its democracy and then he calls what can only be equated as a coup.

The world saw extraordinary pictures of guns drawn in the American House of Representatives and hand-to-hand combat with police, as mobs occupied some of U.S democracy’s most hallowed spaces.

America has always prided itself largely as a united beacon in the temples of democracy and in the symbols of its constitutional order. The shocking images of the Capitol riots has desecrated this brand. The scars of January 6, 2021, will be deep and lasting.

The loss of control at America’s Capitol on that fateful day were disturbing, extreme, scandalous, and shocking. The world was stunned and dazed by the legacy of one man to divide a polarised nation even more by pushing for acts of insurrection. The whole saga was a rare brand of shocking shame that will be etched into the collective memory of the US. The images will not be soon forgotten.

… FOR THE SYMBOLIC WEIGHT – IN TERMS OF LAYING BARE AMERICA’S DEEP FRAGILITY – OF WHAT CAN ONLY BE DESCRIBED AS A DIRECT ASSAULT ON AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, ‘”THE STORMING OF THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL /U.S CAPITOL RIOTS” IS THE MOST SHOCKING MOMENT OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

WORST HEADLINE / BREAKING STORY OF THE YEAR:

THE DAILY REPORTED ACTS OF VIOLENT NEWS IN NIGERIA

“Scores killed in attacks on village, army base in northwestern Nigeria.”

“Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens.”

“We are under bandits’: Dozens killed and abducted in Nigeria.”

“Hundreds of children kidnapped.”

“Bandits have turned Nigeria into killing field.”

“Nigeria: 38 killed in bandits’ attacks on villages.”

“Insecurity in Nigeria escalates.”

“Bandits attack Travelers along Highway.”

“Killings, kidnapping and banditry at an all-time high.”

“Herder-farmer conflict spirals out of control.”

Above are just some of the Breaking Headline News that took over our airways in the last 12 months. Time and again, we were heartbroken by the news of another act of violence across Nigeria. From the very start of 2021, Nigerians have been inundated with devastating breaking news about killings, kidnappings, sectarian violence, religious conflicts, terrorist attacks, massacres, and several other forms of abuse.

As we progress into a new year, part of our healing must be the conviction that government will do everything in its power to keep these tragedies from happening in a nation that continues to face a pandemic of unwarranted violence.

While Nigeria has long faced varied security challenges that continue to threaten its peace and security, the level of breaking news about violence and mayhem in the country this year has reached a critical level.

As Nigerians were confronted with this dire headline news, we know that the acts of violence recorded throughout the year were predictable outcomes of the country’s lack of political will to make a change and an underinvestment in prevention approaches that work.

Among the main drivers of the widespread violence across Nigeria is the proliferation of small arms, failure of governance, widespread poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, corruption, and insecurity, which invariably creates frustration and an environment ripe for the eruption of the violent conflict we have been witnessing. The Nigerian government at all levels must address these drivers. An effective policy solution to security challenges must be put in place ASAP!

As Nigerian families and communities reeled from each of the terrible tragedies that were reported daily in 2021, there was an unsettling foreboding that ‘No Nigerian was safe!’ As the year wore on and more acts of violence were reported, it became a palpable reality that the acts of violence were reaching closer and closer to each and everyone in the country. We all realized that the headlines were no longer other people’s news, it was becoming ‘our news!’

Every Nigerian should be safe in their homes, every child should be able to go to school without the fear of being kidnapped, commuters should have the peace of mind to travel on the highways, pedestrians should be able to walk on the streets without being robbed and people should feel free to worship in their chosen holy houses.

Nigerians have been through a very difficult year due to the burst of violence and the consensus is, “Enough is enough!” Every legal avenue must be explored to preserve the peace and security of Nigeria and stop the on-going crisis of this great sovereign from continuing to be a potent ground for the perpetration of various acts of violence.

…FOR THE DEVASTATING REALITY OF THE KILLINGS, KIDNAPPINGS, SECTARIAN VIOLENCE, RELIGIOUS CONFLICTS, TERRORIST ATTACKS, MASSACRES, AND SEVERAL OTHER FORMS OF ABUSE AND THE REALIZATION THAT ‘NO NIGERIAN IS SAFE,’ ‘“THE DAILY REPORTED ACTS OF VIOLENT NEWS IN NIGERIA” WAS THE WORST HEADLINE BREAKING NEWS OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

BEST BREAKING NEWS / HEADLINE OF THE YEAR:

“COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURED AND READY FOR GLOBAL ROLLOUT!”

“COVID-19: New vaccines ‘ready in 100 days.

‘Vaccine ready for rollout.’

“Administration of coronavirus vaccine begins.”

Since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak in 2019, the world has been plunged into a dark abyss of fear, suspicion, and loss. Because the lifespan for the development of a vaccine for any novel coronavirus was anywhere up to two years, it was a relief when headlines lead with the breaking news that a Covid-19 Vaccine had been developed and was authorized for human administration.

Working at lightning speed, at the very beginning of 2021, COVID-19 vaccines were ready to reach consumers in an unprecedented achievement. While the process of developing such a vaccine can typically take 10 to 15 years, health authorities granted emergency authorization to vaccines made by pharmaceutical organizations such as Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, among others in less than a year. Prior to this very vaccine, the fastest-ever vaccine tool four years to develop in the 1960s. That was for the Mumps vaccine.

Also, with the health of their citizens at stake, governments invested enormous sums of money into vaccine research and development, and to prepare to make and distribute the billions of doses necessary to curb the pandemic.

The fortune that the world was faced with regarding Covid 19 vaccine was the fact that scientists had started working on the seeds of these vaccines long before COVID-19 emerged. Teams were doingbreakthrough work in this field a decade before the pandemic, and a global push to make clinical trials for COVID-19 more efficient helped ensure the world had safe, effective drugs in record time.Given the urgent need, some vaccine developers compressed the clinical process for SARS-CoV-2 by running trial phases simultaneously.

With the development of the vaccine, the three-stage clinical trial process required before approvalwas greatly fast-tracked. The vaccine was checked for safety to determineif it triggers immune response, the testing pool was widened to include vulnerable groups of people and the pool was again expanded to ensure its safety and effectiveness among a wider array of people.

But even though the vaccine is authorized, roadblocks in scaling up production and distribution still exists. The World Health Organization is presently coordinating global efforts to administer vaccines.

The success of the coronavirus vaccine is a scientific feat with few parallels. No vaccine has ever been developed so quickly before, never mind readied for widespread use and manufactured at scale.

With that in mind, we can each express relief that there may be light at the end of the tunnel and relief from the darkness the coronavirus plunged the World into since 2019. That relief comes in the form of the Vaccine and its subsequent rollout.

…FOR THE UNRECEDENTED SPEED OF LESS THAN ONE YEAR IT TOOK SCIENTISTS, DRUGMAKERS AND GOVERNMENTS TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE VACCINES FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, ALL THE HEADLINES THAT SIGNIFIED, ‘“COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURED AND READY FOR GLOBAL ROLLOUT” WAS THE BEST HEADLINE /BREAKING NEWS OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

COLLUMNIST OF THE YEAR:

MR AZUBUIKE ISHIEKWENE

One of the main obligations of being a journalist and columnist in Nigeria is to serve as a watchdog for corruption and injustice. This brings with it an undisputable responsibility to be skilled and hard-working as well as virtuous and ethical. With ‘push back’ from the authorities amidst a new culture of citizen journalism, the prevalence of quality journalists and columnists has seriously been impeded.

Despite this, journalists who showcase outstanding work and are identified as highly persuasive risk-takers still exist. The current Editor-In-Chief (E-I-C) of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene is one of such. Following the passing of the dearly beloved founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, Mr Azu assumed his new role in the newspaper multinational.He goes further by writing ingenious articles every single week.

Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene is a master in voicing out his written opinions through articulation. His articles are enjoyable and give a deep insight into every aspect that defines the ‘expression’ that is Nigeria and beyond.

Just recently, he wrote a brilliantly emotional piece about his final experience with his friend and colleague, the late-great Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah titled, ‘Sam Nda-Isaiah: One Year After.’ That piece moved me in a way that I felt as if I was able to project myself into their last exchange.

As I read his pieces, I find that Mr. Azu writes about a lot of the issues that I feel passionate about, and I also feel that I can relate to him. He knows what he is talking about and can write both for the laity and the professoriate. For the second year running, Mr. Azu stands head and shoulders above other journalists and columnists.

…FOR DISPLAYING SIMPLICITY, ELEGANCE, PROSE, INSIGHT, SKILL, BRILLIANCE, OBJECTIVITY, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESIGN IN HIS WRITING STYLE AND EMERGING AS THE CAPABLE MEDIA MANAGER TO HELP SUSTAIN MR. SAM NDA-ISAIAH’S LEGACY WHILE FORMING HIS OWN, ‘”MR. AZUBUIKE ISHIEKWENE” IS MY BEST COLUMNIST AND JOURNALIST OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

MY WRITE UP CHOICE OF THE YEAR

DONALD TRUMP IS GONE … ♬♬♬MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH♬♬♬!

On Tuesday the 19th of January 2021 at approximately 4:49pm GMT, I wrote an article in which I sang, “Donald Trump is gone … ♬♬♬ May I get an amen… sing Hallelujah ♬♬♬!

At that time, only a few hours remained before Joe Biden was declared as the winner of the 2019 U.S Presidential election and Donald Trump declared loser.

I felt the need to sing that article because, even as a Nigerian, the four years that characterized the American Presidency of Donald Trump had completely stressed me out. I was glad to see the end of his insane tweets and comments as President and was totally relieved the Donald Trump era was over(for now).

From the get-go, Donald Trump was a new kind of Western leader. Long before he won his shocking Electoral College victory in 2016, it was obvious that Trump would falter disastrously when faced with anything requiring leadership. Afterall, he was an Internet Troll before providence so cruelly made him the most powerful man in the world.

Honestly, one of America’s mistakes to the world was electing this Bozo as President. In the four years he was President, global trust in the USA weathered away. All the lies, all the hate rhetoric he spewed divided America and the worldwide community. He poured so much negativity over its closest allies and heads of states. While he was in office, the power that the United States had over its allies and enemies was at a minimal low.

Through Donald Trump’s actions and inactions, this callous, self-absorbed president and his administration are responsible so many of all U S. coronavirus deaths due to his malign neglect and aggressive, evangelical-toadying disdain for science. And not enough can be said about his behavior towards women, his campaign strategy, and his penchant to tear away children from their asylum-seeker parents and stuffing them into chain-link cages. Then there was his fervent encouragement of gun nuts, neo-Confederates, neo-Nazis, QAnon sympathizers and their political enablers, which completely took over as the main narrative.

He was a lonely, poisonous, vindictive, vicious failure as leader, sick with hatred and disdain for anyone who disagreed with him. As President, he behaved like a lily-livered, immunologically insecure, terribly malicious, tyrant-admiring prepubescent teen in the constipated and dilated body of an ageing alleged sexual predator.

Unfortunately, in the four years he was President, Donald Trump never grew into his majestic office ortake on its knowledge with its power to do good.

I was more that relieved Donald Trump was about to be gone. So on Tuesday the 19th of January 2021 at approximately 4:49pm GMT, I wrote an article in which I sang, “Donald Trump is gone … ♬♬♬May I Get An Amen… Sing Hallelujah♬♬♬! And it turned out to be the most enjoyable article I h written in 2021.

…FOR THE PLEASURE OF SIMPLY SEEING THE BACK OF THE IDIOT-IN-CHIEF, ‘“DONALD TRUMP IS GONE … ♬♬♬MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH♬♬♬” IS MY WRITE UP CHOICE OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

BOOK OF THE YEAR:

THE PUSH BY ASHLEY AUDRAIN

In Ashley Audrain’s debut project, ‘The Push,’ the reader is introduced to Blythe Connor, a woman who is trying to desperately be the perfect mother despite her dark past of abuse from her own mother and grandmother, by extension. After giving birth to her daughter Violet, Blythe struggles to connect with her child in the same way her husband does. After having a second child, Sam, Blythe realizes how very little she understands Violet and begins to suspect there is something genuinely wrong with her daughter, Violet.

When Blythe alone notices Violet exhibiting questionably cruel tendencies, the question is whether she is imagining things. Is it all in Blythe’s head or is her daughter, Violet, a psychopath? The more Blythe’s fears are dismissed by her husband, the more she begins to question her own sanity, and the more the reader begins to question whether Blythe’s view is warped because she is so accustomed to seeing abuse throughout her own life.

The book explores different perspective in the form of flashbacks to Blythe’s childhood abuse from her own mother. It all culminates in an interconnected, yet ominous, picture of Blythe’s legacy, which is a lineage of problematic and troubled mothers. The lines between our perception and that of the different characters is blurred throughout, giving readers the chance of making their own judgement regarding Blythe’s actions and state of mind.

The book is a tense, page-turning psychological drama about the making and breaking of a family–and a woman whose experience of motherhood is emotionally and distraughtly challenging. ‘The Push’was a very exciting read. I enjoyed it immensely and feel it provides a good plot for adaptation into a thriller movie.

…FOR A COMPELLING PSYCHOLOGICAL SUSPENSE AND THRILLER THAT SOWS UNCERTAINTY WITHIN THE MIND OF THE READER FROM BEGINING TO END, ‘”THE PUSH” BY ASHLEY AUDRAIN IS MY BOOK FOR 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

MOVIE OF THE YEAR:

NO TIME TO DIE (JAMES BOND)

In ‘No Time To Die,’ James Bond has somewhat retired and now lives a quiet life in Jamaica. However, his peace is momentary, as his former CIA colleague, Felix approaches him for help. The mission is premised on the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. This leads into a another riveting and tenuous adventure for the former M16 agent.

This final outing as Bond for Daniel Craig is an stirring extravaganza, which gives the audience tragedy, drama, entertainment, despair, wit, thrill, suspense, and straight up action.

The movie gave huge stunts, and good old fashioned British humor. And it certainly didn’t leave out the usual hallmarks of espionage, gadgets and fancy cars audiences expect in a Bond movie. But despite its success, I found that the movie leant towards too-much ‘political correctness,’ which deviated from the quintessential character of James Bond as a misogynist, killer, drunk, immortal, womanizer and a man full of moral ambiguities. I have come to accept Bond with those vices and at times, this movie attempted to deviate from those flaws.

But in summary, even with that slight deviation, ‘No Time to Die’ was a neatly packaged and entertaining exit for Daniel Craig’s Bond. It ends his outing fittingly.

…FOR ITS ABILITY TO TIE UP THE DANIEL CRAIG ARC OF JAMES BOND INTO THE FULL SCOPE OF THE CHARACTER, WHILE MAINTAINING THE USUAL HALLMARKS OF THE FRANCHISE, ‘”NO TIME TO DIE” IS MY ‘MOVIE OF THE YEAR 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

T.V SHOW OF THE YEAR:

SQUID GAME

“I loved it, I loved it, I loved it and in case I forgot to say…, I loved it!

Squid Game was the phenomenon that dropped onto our screens this year. The Neflix series is a dark social satire in which desperately impoverished people are enticed to compete in children’s games with deadly stakes for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. From the time the series started, it has sparked online craze, a cult following and wild fan theories. This foreign language, South Koreanseries will probably remain key in the pop-culture colloquy for a long time.

There is a instinctive, primal, can’t-look-away reaction to the nine-episode series, which has a lot of blood, gore and disturbances. The protagonist is ‘Gi-hun,’ a down on his luck, divorced father, who’s a bit of a degenerate, a gambler and barely scraping by.

There is superb acting performances in this drama, where all of the characters undergo enormous trauma and transformation. A big part of the series’ success lies in its dramatic and eye-catching aesthetic.

Season one was amazing, and I can’t wait to see what the producers will serve in season two. Squid Game was a ‘must see’ in 2021.

… FOR DELIVERING A BINGE-WATCH, THOUGHT PROVOKING AND ADDICTIVE EXTRAVAGANZA, FOR PRODUCING AN INSIDIOUS PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR THAT WRAPS ITS TENTACLES AROUND AUDIENCES, ‘”SQUID GAME” IS MY T.V SHOW FOR 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

SONG OF THE YEAR:

‘EASY ON ME’ BY ADELE

After a six-year break Adele descended with a bang with her first single from her upcoming album, 30. ‘Easy On Me’ is a ballad, overwhelming with heartbreak and emotion.

While I was never the biggest Adele fan seeing that I kind of found her music to be a little boring and sad, I was completely taken by ‘Easy on Me.’ I found myself drawn into lyrics that navigated into painful moments of Adele’s divorce. The music itself was devastatingly beautiful and her vocals angelically soared.

Global fans of the British singer-songwriter’s tear-jerking tunes can fully enjoy their next dose of heartache in song form with this piece of music. And I am more than happy to join them an a new Adele fan.

… FOR BEING MUSIC THAT STOPS THE LISTENER IN THEIR TRACKS TO ENGAGE IN THE LYRICAL AND HAVING THE ABILITY TO WRAP HEARTBREAK AND SORROW IN A STUNNING MUSICAL PACKAGE, ‘

‘ADELE’S “EASY ON ME” IS MY SONG OF 2021.’

————————————*********************—————————-

VIDEO CLIP OF THE YEAR:

CUTEST BABY || VIRAL VIDEO OF BABY TALKING TO HIS DAD WILL MELT YOUR HEART

Nowadays, online, it’s common to see an adorable video of a kid and can’t believe how many views and shares they have gotten. Viral videos have definitely become part of our culture. When these feature the cutest kids ever, it’s impossible not to love them and to want to watch every single one that exists.

While, not every popular video is worth watching, of course, there are tons that are. One of the best viral videos I came across this year was a heartwarming clip of a father and his toddler from a few years ago, which resurfaced this year and spread like wildfire. In the clip, the father, while watching T.V with his baby, carries out a full-length hilarious conversation.

Watching the father and son communicate was truly beautiful and inspiring. It was innocent, precious and it left me in hysterics. No matter how many times I watched the video, I found it so fascinating. God bless the father in the clip, who has already set a parenting standard where he will listen and talk to his child. The clip completely endeared itself to me in a way it would anyone who watches it.

…FOR THE BEAUTIFUL EXHIBITION OF LOVE BETWEEN A FATHER AND A SON, FOR THE AMAZING EXAMPLE OF THE CONNECTION BETWEEN A DAD AND HIS BABY, FOR THE SHEER COMEDIC RELIEF, FOR COMPLETELY MELTING MY HEART, ‘”CUTEST BABY || VIRAL VIDEO OF BABY TALKING TO HIS DAD WILL MELT YOUR HEART”

IS MY VIDEO CLIP OF 2021.’

Written By Barrister Hannatu Musawa

I invite you to follow me on Twitter and Instagram:

@hanneymusawa

<Person Of The Year 2021.pdf>