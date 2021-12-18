Nigerian Superstar Wizkid, Director General Of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala,and others are among this year’s nominees for Y!/YNaija person of the year awards 2021

The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year honour is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in the year under review, breaking new boundaries or consolidating gains — and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Speaking on the awards, Managing Editor of Y!/YNaija.com. Isime Esene said; “The Person of the Year Award is a long-standing tradition of Y!/YNaija.com to showcase and recognize those who are pushing the boundaries and making a positive impact, especially at a time when citizens are making efforts to adjust to the new normal occasioned by the pandemic,” he said.

“With the outstanding nominees shortlisted, this year will be no different, as everyone on the list is deserving of the award.”

The winner of the popular vote will be announced on 30 December 2021, while the choice of the editorial board of Y!/YNaija.com will be announced on 31 December 2021.