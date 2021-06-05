Annuities are a favorite with sophisticated professionals who have made good money and plan on keeping it. In this article we show you why this could be a great investment tool for you, and how to get started with annuity investments.

With an annuity, you put down a big payment in exchange for a guaranteed stream of payments over a certain time period. Typically, annuities will pay you the set amount for as long as you live.

Annuities offer the possibility of guaranteed investment return with minimal downside risks. There are strong institutional mechanisms that make annuities much safer than investing in the stock market or corporate bonds. In addition, the use of annuities will typically yield a higher return overall than putting your money in bank savings accounts.

How to Select the Best Annuities

Annuities are available from banks and financial institutions around the world. When trying to select the best annuity investments, you need to evaluate a couple of key indicators.

First, you need to establish the reputation of the financial institution attempting to sell you the annuity. You need to determine if they have a stellar track record or are just another fly by night operation that’s out to make a quick buck.

Secondly, look at the fees that the annuity will charge. Some annuities are notorious for piling on hidden fees that cost you money and reduce your investment.

Third, look at the overall economy and, if possible, the balance sheet of the bank issuing the annuity. How confident are you that, five years from now, they will still be able to service their financial liabilities? Is the overall economy doing well enough that you think tying up capital for the long term is still a safe proposition? During crises like the 2008 financial crisis, many long-term investors lost their savings. If you invest in an institution at the wrong time and it goes down, your investment will go down with it and you could be hung out to dry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetime Income of an Annuity

An annuity can pay you income for a set number of years or, alternatively, can give you a lifetime income. This is an attractive option for many people reaching retirement age since it gives you a reliable income source for when you are no longer working.