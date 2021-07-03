A financial plan may not be magical, but it can absolutely be powerful. Your financial plan is the road map to keep you on track for achieving short-term goals, such as paying for a child’s college tuition, and long-term goals, such as funding your retirement. It also empowers you to weather even unforeseen difficulties such as global pandemics and to think beyond your current wants and needs to envision a legacy. In the current pandemic, does your MVP and financial plan allow you to donate to causes you care about? And in your legacy, will you leave money to children, grandchildren or other loved ones? Will you establish a charitable foundation or make a grant to support a cause about which you are passionate?

Fortunately, having the foresight to set goals, develop a plan and invest in the future need not be as rare an achievement as transforming a startup into a unicorn. But the rewards for investing in a future that honors your values and goals can be just as meaningful. Establishing responsible financial habits is especially important at this stage when many young professionals are not only climbing the ranks at work but also thinking about lifestyle milestones, such as getting married, buying a first home and/or starting a family. As an added benefit, knowing your MVP amount is useful during times when the world is tumultuous and your income might change.