Money is a relevant though touchy subject to talk about and getting good guidance on personal finance is rare. Nigerian finance authors like Patricia Bright and Arese Ugwu however, help in presenting financial guidance in simple terms. These Nigerian women demystify and break down personal budgeting, gaining money through multiple streams and adopting productive financial habits.

Regarded as a money entrepreneur, Arese Ugwu sheds light on very common principles which are very easy to overlook but are very important to remember. The advocate for financial literacy tags her financial guidance efforts as a movement for Africans on their grind who want to get money, keep it and grow it. With an educational background in business and management, she has worked in the financial industry for eight years.

Her Smart Money Africa platform consists of a television series derived from her book, Smart Money Woman. Treating our money with respect so that it won’t leave; the importance of setting aside an emergency fund; fuelling your investments to make money for you are among the many tools she proffers to gaining financial success in her book turned TV show.

Through narrating the tale of a financially ignorant lady, Ugwu dishes out wisdom about personal finances. Top reviews about the book praise how relatable and simply the lessons are explained. According to one google comment review by Edesiri Imonieroh, “The book indirectly points out the power of relationships as to money habits. I put it this way; walk with 4 financially lousy friends and you would be the 5th one. If your inner circle contains strong minded individuals with strength of character and spirit, you would definitely become like them.

Another enthusiastic google comment stated, “This book is amazing! It speaks to young (and not so young) African women on money. How to make it, how to spend it and most importantly how to invest it. It is written as a novel with breaks of advice and assignments. When I started reading it I thought Zuri (the main character) was quite the dumb slay queen but as I read further I realised Zuri is most of us.

I am not doing the book justice with this review because I am not explaining it well but if you are a lady (or hey a man) and you are African.

Sceptical comments expressed a combination of doubt and praise. “Because too many Nigerians peddle themselves as experts in fields they have no business in, I did not have high expectations for this book. After just one chapter, I was sucked in. Arese really knows her stuff. The Smart Money Woman is saturated with wisdom about personal finances that is explained very simply.”

“The book narrates what Zuri is going through and at the end of each chapter are ‘Smart Money Lessons’ and tasks that correlate with Zuri’s stage of financial consciousness. However, a lot of things didn’t sit well with me. For one, there was too much advertisement in this book; from names of people to names of products.”

“First off, the fact that Ugwu shares this knowledge in fictional form is brilliant. It means she’s aware that self-help books sorta easily lose their appeal and decided to use a better approach. I love that. I also enjoyed and learnt a lot from the money advice she offered. I’ll be implementing most of them and I’ll be more intentional with my money.”

“Once you get the rather tedious story-line which, for me, was completely unrelatable and a tad bit tacky, you will absolutely LOVE the money lessons. These lessons are pure gold. Clearly Arese knows her stuff when it comes to finances. I particularly loved the focus on women and Arese’s attempt at addressing the gender-specific challenges women face when it comes to our attitude towards money, finances and building wealth. I would put up with the story just to keep reviewing these nuggets.

“Meet Zuri, earning what is super high for a young woman in Nigeria today. Yet she is in serious debt mostly due to impulsive spending. We learn how to cut our spending and invest (not just save ) money in this one. Very good book.”

“The storyline isn’t amazing, but I love the fact that it’s a finance book you just can’t put down!! Amazing book. I felt like a changed person after reading!!”