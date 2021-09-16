Nigeria Police will recruit 60,000 police personnel over the next six years.

Inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba, disclosed this yesterday during his working visit to Kwara State police command.

This is just as the police boss described Kwara as the most peaceful state in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the police high command would recruit no fewer than 10,000 personnel every year for six years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for us to recruit 10,000 police personnel every year for six years. We have started but we have not done for 2020. So, we are doing for 2020 and 2021 between now and the end of the year. Their training is for six months. Latest by the end of 2021 our strength is expected to increase by 20,000,” Baba stated.

He added that the personnel would be recruited from the 774 local government areas across the country, adding that upon completion of their training they would be redeploy to their various states of origin.

This, the police boss said would enhance effective policing “as only the people that understand a terrain or a society can man security effectively in such society.

On the war against violent crimes in the country, Baba said, “Police is not fighting the war against banditry and other crimes alone. All other security agencies in synergy are fighting the bandits including the military which is leading the war and we are winning.”

In his opening remarks, the state police commissioner, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, said that the command is understaffed with just about 3,500 police officers and men.