The Centre For Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has appealed to the Lagos State government to make COVID-10 vaccine available to People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

The executive director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele, made the appeal during a presentation titled; “Assessment of Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Among PWDs living in Lagos”.

Anyeale said structural, communication and attitudinal barriers were some of the reasons why PWDS may not benefit from COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos State.

“PWDs in Nigeria are facing a plethora of challenges that often undermine their access to social and health care services.

“The Lagos State Special People’s Law 2021 also pointed out in Section 32(2) that PWDs are entitled to free health care services in state owned hospitals.

“However, by observation, there is no deliberate and specific commitment from the government towards social and health inclusion of PWDs in their COVID-19 vaccine programme since its arrival,” he said.