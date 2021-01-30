By Our Correspondent

Nigerian recording artiste Peruzzi has just notified his fans that they will be getting a double album from him.

Peruzzi on Jan. 27, 2021 posted on his verified Twitter account that he would be shocking his fans with not just an album, a double one at that.

He tweeted, “It’s A Double Album.”

Since he dropped the information, fans and foes have continued to react to it.

Peruzzi is one of DMW boss, Davido’s signee who is credited for writing most of his hit songs.

Pamela Anderson Weds Her Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson tied the knot — for the fifth time — and this time she said “I Do” to her bodyguard.

The actress and her muscle, Dan Hayhurst, got married Christmas Eve in a private ceremony at Pamela’s Vancouver Island home in Canada … according to the Daily Mail.

Pamela says she fell in love with Dan during coronavirus lockdown, when they were together 24/7, so they got hitched over the holidays.

The ceremony, reportedly in the backyard of a home Pam originally bought for her grandparents, was super small … no bridesmaids, no groomsmen, no family or friends, just a local pastor and a witness.

When she fall in love and get married during a pandemic lockdown, it’s hard to invite a lot of people to a wedding in the middle of said pandemic. Pamela says both of their families gave their blessings, as did their friends.

As we said, Pamela’s done this 5 times now with 4 different grooms … and that’s not even counting last January when she said “I Do” to movie mogul Jon Peters before breaking up 12 days later having never filed legal docs to become mister and missus.

Dan joins Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon (twice) as Pamela’s other halves.