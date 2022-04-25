After a seeming lull in the campaign for power to shift to the South East, the campaign regained traction recently. Many political analysts and groups contend that since power is seemingly shifting to the South in 2023 it is only natural that it should go to the south East.

Recall that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West spent eight years in power and Goodluck Jonathan from the south-south also spent 6 years in power. The thinking is that the South West and South South having had their share of power, it is only logical and fair that the southeast should have the shot at the presidency in 2023 akin to what we had in 1999 when the two major parties presented candidates from the South West.

To back up this claim, key leaders in the South and Middle-belt have echoed the call for powershift not just to the South but specifically to the South East.

Elder statesmen, Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, have also thrown their weight behind the clamour for the next president to emerge from the South East region.

Indeed, one man that has stood as the favorite from the South East has been former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and the reasons are not far-fetched. Many commentators aver that he is one of the best governors the country had ever produced and the records speak for themselves.

It is instructive to note that he was the running mate to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election. This time however he has thrown his hat into the ring.

He formally declared for the presidency on his Twitter handle. He tweeted “Dear Nigerians. I am here to inform you all that I will be aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria in 2023.

Since then he has been crossing the country wooing People Democratic Party (PDP) delegates much like other aspirants in his party, especially former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and businessman Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa who are from the same as him.

While wooing PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Edo, Obi said he would likely have problems with political elites if voted president in next year’s general election.

Obi who appealed to the party faithful to prevail on the leadership of the party to support a credible candidate with a proven track record and not grammar disclosed that he had problems with some party members who were not happy with him when he was governor of Anambra.

“I am appealing to you, let us change it by ensuring that our party brings out a competent, credible candidate with a proven track record and not grammar, not say I promise this. Luckily, Edo State is not far from Anambra State.

“I have Anambra people here, ask them. Most of them will even tell you that they are not happy with me because I can tell you the problem I had with them when I was a governor and which will likely happen maybe with the political elites if I become president.

“The big ones may not be happy with me but you, you will be, to make sure that the right thing is done, we must pull out our children from poverty by supporting micro, small-medium businesses,” he said.

In Ebonyi, he said Nigerians should stop looking for consensus candidates and look for “problem solvers’’ as presidential materials for 2023.

Nigerians want a person who will start solving the myriad of problems facing the country. “They want someone who will secure lives and property; make the country productive; pull the citizens out of poverty, among other capabilities.

“This is not an issue of delegates because those with large numbers of delegates are still affected by the nation’s problems,’’ he said.

To be sure he is not the only candidate from the South East that has declared for the presidency. In PDP, former Senate President Pius Anyim; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; United States medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze. Interestingly, these aspirants, including Obi, recently formed an alliance to work for the party ticket to come to the zone.

In the All Progressive Congress (APC) the aspirants so far are Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha; Senate minority leader, Orji Uzor Kalu; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani. It is however speculated that minister of state for Education, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba and minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu might also join the race.

Mindful of the task ahead, the apex Igbo Social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, proposed a consensus arrangement among aspirants from the zone.

It said it plans to meet with all presidential candidates from APC and PDP with a view of arriving at a consensus.

The spokesman of Ohananeze, Alex Ogbonnia disclosed this LEADERSHIP assured that the body was making efforts to unite all the presidential aspirants from the PDP and APC with a view to arriving at a consensus agreement.

He advised all the presidential aspirants to apply the spirit of sportsmanship while pursuing their ambitions, adding that they are pleased with the record of the presidential aspirants that have so far indicated interest for the top job.

However, among all the South East presidential hopefuls, Obi seems to be gaining traction with the massive campaign for his presidency on social media due to his track record as Anambra governor.

Indeed his support presently can be likened to President Buhari before 2015. The seeming deification of Obi as the next messiah is taking the media space by storm.

There are calls that he should be the consensus candidate of the PDP with a strong northerner as his running mate.

But some northerners in the PDP are insisting on contesting the presidency. Apart from the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Obi will contend with Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed who are all insisting on contesting the May 28 presidential primaries of the PDP.

But even in the south, he has to deal with the influential aspirants like Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

As things stand, it seems the PDP presidential primaries will be open to all. The question is does Peter Obi have the financial strength and appeal to match the likes of Atiku or Saraki? Will he transfer his massive social media following and acceptance to the delegates?