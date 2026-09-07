The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has congratulated Senator Henry Seriake Dickson on being named Politician of the Year by LEADERSHIP Newspaper, describing the recognition as a testament to the former Bayelsa governor’s years of public service.

Obi conveyed his congratulations in a statement shared on his verified Facebook page on Monday, where he praised Dickson’s contributions to politics and governance.

“I warmly congratulate my dear brother and leader of our great party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Distinguished Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on his recognition by Leadership Newspaper as Politician of the Year,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor described Dickson as a seasoned politician and public servant with extensive experience across the executive, legislative and party administration.

“Senator Dickson is a seasoned politician and public servant whose experience cuts across party administration, the legislature, and the executive arm of government,” he stated.

Obi said the award reflects Dickson’s dedication to public service and expressed confidence that it would inspire him to do more.

“I believe this recognition is not only a testament to his years of service but will also further spur him to greater commitment as we work together towards building a political platform capable of offering Nigerians the leadership that is needed to move the country forward,” he added.

He concluded the message by wishing the senator continued success and reiterating his optimism about Nigeria’s future.

“Once again, congratulations to my dear brother and leader, Distinguished Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on this well-deserved recognition,” Obi said.