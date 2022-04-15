Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, yesterday said Nigeria’s economy is crippled because leaders failed to prioritise a production formula but focused on a sharing formula.

Obi who said Nigeria is collapsing fast added that unless something is urgently done, Nigerians will soon become refugees.

Speaking in Asaba during his visit to national delegates of the Delta State Chapter of PDP, Obi stated that Nigeria has to focus more on production formula than sharing formula to salvage economic situation.

While urging delegates to vote him as flag bearer of the party for the presidential polls in 2023, he said “we are owing more money that we can pay, we are no longer generating money.”

Continuing he said “All we do is share, nobody talks about production formula, that is what we want to change. This country ought to be productive, that is what I want us to do.”

He lamented that the current government has failed to utilise the 60 percent of unemployed youths in ensuring productivity, saying when youths are not empowered there will be a crisis.

“To anybody that tells you that things are getting better in this country. Tell the person that Peter Obi said it is not true. All we hear is killing, kidnapping and everything you are seeing in Nigeria is a cumulative effect of leadership failure. If Nigeria has been investing wisely there would be no insecurity or agitation in Niger Delta”.

While stressing that poverty in Nigeria is a cumulative effect of leadership failure, he said the trend would continue unless Nigerians elect a leader with good track records.

He urged delegates to think about the future of their children while casting their votes during the primaries saying that, “you would not be chairman or delegate forever, what you do now affects the lives of generations to come.

“People are going to come and tell you stories and give you money. Collect it but when you go to vote bring out the picture of your children, then decide if this is the kind of society you want for you children” he declared.

Chairman of Delta PDP, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, while responding emphasised that the election was more about a leader who can make a difference than a politician who wants to hold power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“APC has left us in a terrible place. Imagine what they would do if they stayed for eight more years. We need a president that can make a difference.

“For those of us that have met you before, we know that your level of integrity is high” he stated.