Figures for Peterborough in Cambridgeshire reveal the city has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in England.

Up until 13 August there were 519 cases per 100,000 population; an 18% increase on the same time the previous week.

The data for England is considerably lower with 305 cases per 100,000. England’s figures show a rise of just 3%.

Across the East of England there were 266 cases per 100,000 people, equalling a 2% increase in infections.

“It remains crucial to get vaccinated,” said Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

“While the risk of getting seriously ill is lower among the under 30s, it is becoming increasingly clear that individuals who are unvaccinated and catch the virus are more likely to pass it on to others, including those who are more vulnerable,” she said.

Peterborough City Council said the number of people in the area who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 69%, with 57% having had both doses.

The Peterborough rate of double-dosed adults is far lower than the national figure of almost 77% of people.

Latest NHS data revealed 37 COVID-19 patients were currently in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) hospitals, with six on ventilators.

This compares with 25 people and two on ventilators in the week to 5 August. Hospital visitor restrictions lifted by the trust on 4 August have been reinstated.

In a statement Caroline Walker, chief executive, of NWAFT said since March 2020 more than 700 of their patients had died with COVID-19.

Of these, 228 deaths were at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 479 at Peterborough City Hospital.

“All patients were aged 30 to 105-years-old and the majority of those had pre-existing health conditions,” she said.

The number of daily deaths overall across England remains low.

In May, Peterborough and Fenland districts in Cambridgeshire, took part in a £2.6m government pilot to tackle COVID-19 transmission among lower-paid workers where rates were high.

It aimed to provide extra support to those needing to self-isolate, who otherwise might not.