A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, has called on the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to declare his intention to contest for the office of President in 2023 without further hesitation.

Peterside made the call during his visit to the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali, Port Harcourt, venue for the APC’s special thanksgiving service in honour of Amaechi.

The 2015 governorship candidate of the APC declared that the Transportation minister was eminently qualified to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

He stated that one of his reasons for the call on the Minister was that Amaechi had shown sufficient capacity and will to take the best decisions for the overall interest of Nigeria as far as the federal government was concerned.

The governorship hopeful declared that Amaechi had performed excellently as a Minister and passed every credible test to prove his love, loyalty and dedication to Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peterside said: “Amaechi has left no one in doubt as to his fabulous large heart to score infrastructure goals for the country. Not even his dyed-in-the-wool enemies would deny that Amaechi has performed excellently as Minister of Transportation.

“Today, Nigerians call him “Mr. Connect-Nigeria” due to his drive to re-build, re-brand, re-position and revive the nation’s railway infrastructure, connecting the East to the West, North to the South through modern rail lines and subways.

“He has connected seaports to railway stations for the smooth freighting of goods to the necessary markets. Amaechi has also worked to secure Nigeria’s waterways, protect Nigeria’s critical maritime infrastructure for the growth of the economy and wellbeing of our citizens.”