A former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has accused Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, of caring less about the future of children of the state.

Peterside’s position is coming against the backdrop of a report that students who wrote internal examination of the National Examinations Council (NECO) in public schools in the state could not access their results as the state government was owing the examination body.

The former NIMASA boss, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, accused Wike of being adamant in his position not to employ teachers more than eight years after the last set were employed.

He lambasted the governor for not releasing money owed NECO but is always quick to use state funds to allegedly feather his personal interests all over the country.

Peterside said: “Why would the governor want to jeopardise the future of our children? Their mates in other states are busy gaining admission into tertiary institutions but ours cannot do so because of an incompetent governor.

“Rivers people should call the governor to order and make him realise that he holds the position on behalf of all of us and not an extension of his father’s estate.”

The former NIMASA Director-General lamented the falling standards of education in the state owing to lack of teachers and classrooms.

He specifically noted that many schools have been shut down across the state as there were no personnel to teach children.

Peterside said: “As at today, Rivers State is lacking teachers in practically all primary and secondary schools. In some cases, many primary schools have been shut down owing to lack of teachers and even classrooms.

“For example, in Etche local government area, more than 30 primary schools do not have teachers, while some have just one or two teachers.

“In Obio/Akpor, where the governor comes from, several secondary schools are lacking teachers in core subjects like English, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, among others.

“Even more shocking is the fact that while teachers are available in some cases, there are no classroom blocks and teaching aids to help impact knowledge.

“He cares less about education and it is therefore not his priority sector; meanwhile, education is the way to secure the future. The issue of imprest to primary and secondary schools is a dead matter despite making so much noise about it.

“And here is a governor that has recklessly spent money acquiring personal properties all over Port Harcourt and beyond. He has been busy violating all known due process laws by awarding contracts from his pocket.

“At the appropriate time, we shall call him to account for his mismanagement of state funds. He should not think that Rivers people are suffering from collective amnesia, that time is coming soon.”