A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to hearken to the voices of retired senior citizens and pay them all their outstanding entitlements without further delay.

Peterdside’s admonition came on the heels of protests by pensioners in the state, who on Wednesday came out in their large numbers to voice their disenchantment against the refusal of Governor Wike to pay them for more than six years.

He expressed shock and sadness over the incident, saying it typifies the attributes of a “wicked and irresponsible” emperor, who derives pleasure in seeing people cry and sometimes die in the course of demanding for their rights.

The former House of Representatives’ member said there is no justifiable reason by the governor not to have paid the senior citizens who devoted a chunk of their adulthood to serve the state in different capacities and have retired and thus should enjoy the fruits of their labour.

According to him, the governor cannot complain of lack of funds, giving the fact that the state has received huge allocations in the last six years, in addition to Paris Club refund, borrowings from banks, and another N75bn refund from the Federal Government.

Peterside, who is the immediate past director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) expressed sympathy for the pensioners, pointing out that in due time, their prayers would be answered.