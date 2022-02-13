Worried by the unprecedented damages the recent supply of adulterated petrol has caused motorists and other car owners in the country, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has renewed it partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in a bid to nip all forms of illegality in the oil distribution and supply chain in the bud

The commandant general, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi who played host to a delegation from PETROAN , assured the body and Nigerians at large that the Corps will stop at nothing in salvaging the nation’s economy from the hands of economic saboteurs, particularly those who engage in illegal dealings in Petroleum products.

Audi averred that as long as oil is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, there is need for total overhauling and sanitisation of the oil sector. He added that salvaging the sector requires not just a collective but transparent effort by all stakeholders in fighting nefarious individuals who engage in illegal oil deals , thus, destroying the nation’s economy at both national and grass root level.

While reiterating the Corps commitment to safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure he appealed to concerned to embrace openness as he stressed that no organisation can succeed without sharing sensitive information

The president PETROAN Prince (Dr.) Billy Gills-Harry said the association is currently working with the Nigeria mainstream and downstream petroleum regulatory authority to set up a quantity assurance and quality control (QAQC) Petroleum products passport (3P) compliance and monitoring team , that will among other things , ensure quality certification and that accurate Petroleum products quantity is dispensed from all sources; including sea, depots, retail outlets, fuel storage dumps and actual product dispense through the federation.

While appreciating the pragmatic efforts of the NSCDC in its anti-vandal drive, the Gills-Harry lauded the NSCDC for standing tall in combating oil theft. He said the Corps efforts would be improved upon with the introduction of the 3P and adequate logistics support through provision of operational vehicles as her personnel keep waging war against smuggling and diversion of petroleum products in and out of Nigeria.

He requested for the continuous patrol of the NSCDC team across the length and breadth of Nigeria to scrutinise and enhance the swift passage of legitimate petroleum products suppliers and users who operate within the ambit of the law.

