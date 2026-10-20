Petrol’s ex-depot price climbed to N1,380 per litre on Monday, exceeding the federal government’s proposed N1,350-per-litre ceiling on the product’s ex-gantry or landing cost, as global crude prices remained elevated on renewed Middle East tensions.

Data from PetroleumPrice.ng showed that Northwest recorded the highest ex-depot price after raising its rate by N20 to N1,380 per litre, an increase of 1.47 per cent. Soroman increased its price by N5 to N1,355 per litre, while Aiteo raised its rate by N1 to N1,344 per litre. Fynefield left its price unchanged at N1,370 per litre.

Aiteo remained the cheapest of the four depots tracked, while Northwest was the most expensive.

The upward adjustment followed a sharp rally in global crude oil prices at the end of last week. Brent crude briefly touched $110 per barrel on Friday, October 16, for the first time since May, before settling 3.7 per cent higher at $109.86 per barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3.5 per cent to $101.41 per barrel.

The rally was driven by escalating tensions and security threats in the Middle East, which heightened concerns over shipping safety and tighter global energy supplies. Intensified attacks on commercial vessels reduced average crude flows from the Persian Gulf to about 8.5 million barrels per day last week, from more than 20 million barrels per day in the previous week, according to analytics firm Kpler.

Although Brent crude eased by about 1.6 per cent to around $108 per barrel on Monday as investors assessed the prospect of increased Russian fuel exports following a United States sanctions waiver, prices remained close to their highest levels in five months. The sustained elevation in crude costs continues to put pressure on Nigeria’s imported petroleum products and complicates the federal government’s effort to hold petrol’s ex-gantry or landing cost at N1,350 per litre.

The development came despite the government’s proposed price-modulation framework, under which the ex-gantry or landing cost of petrol would be capped at N1,350 per litre to reduce volatility in pump prices.

Recall that the finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had said the ceiling would be reviewed monthly and that refiners and importers would initially absorb any cost above the limit, recovering the shortfall when crude prices or exchange rates become more favourable.

The government said the arrangement was designed to moderate price fluctuations rather than reinstate the petrol subsidy removed in May 2023. It also announced a 30-day NNPC discount and other measures to cushion households and businesses against rising fuel costs.

However, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) said that arbitrary price caps were not a solution to the challenges facing Nigeria’s petroleum market.

Its executive secretary and chief executive officer, Clement Isong, said price capping distorts market prices, weakens competition and discourages investment in the downstream sector.

Speaking at a virtual webinar organised by MEMAN in partnership with S&P Global Energy, Isong called for a transparent, market-driven pricing regime, efficient distribution, measures to address supply bottlenecks and lower operating costs. He argued that a well-structured market could improve competition and supply security without relying on imposed price controls or broad-based fuel subsidies.

Isong also urged better supply coordination, prioritising domestic refinery output while using imports to bridge supply gaps, and clearer bulk supply arrangements covering product access, pricing, delivery schedules and contractual obligations.

S&P Global Energy said geopolitical tensions from the Middle East crisis, refining disruptions and changing global supply dynamics were continuing to affect petroleum product pricing, with particular pressure on middle distillates such as diesel and aviation fuel. It called for regional pricing benchmarks that better reflect West African market conditions, supported by greater transparency, reliable market data and industry adoption.

Monday’s increase followed mixed ex-depot price movements in the week ended October 16, 2026, according to PetroleumPrice Marketplace.

In Lagos, MRS Tincan raised its price by N8 to N1,335 per litre, while Aiteo recorded the largest reduction, cutting its price by N6 to N1,344. Nipco and Wosbab each reduced their prices by N5 to N1,345, while A.A. Rano lowered its rate by N4 to N1,346. Matrix, Pinnacle and Rain Oil maintained their prices at N1,350 per litre.

Warri depots were largely stable, with Matrix, Parker and Keonamex holding their rates at N1,350 per litre, while Rain Oil reduced its price by N5 to N1,350. In Port Harcourt, TSL and Sigmund each cut their prices by N1 to N1,344, while Masters maintained its rate at N1,345.

Calabar recorded declines at both depots reviewed. Pivot reduced its price by N16 to N1,354 per litre, while Matrix lowered its price by N5 to N1,355 per litre.