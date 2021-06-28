The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has said that it’s not planning to shut down fuel stations nationwide, its National President, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, said on Monday.

The IPMAN National President disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding that the public should dismiss any information or reports regarding any planned strike.

Fari said, “IPMAN wish to inform the general public that our members have no plans to shut down any petrol station in the country.

“There is no reason to take such action. According to a publication by one Yakubu (DBC) whose stock in trade is to sabotage the efforts of Federal Government and PPMC to provide uninterrupted supply of petroleum product nationwide.

“We are ready with other organisations such as NUPENG, NARTO and PTD to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products nationwide.”

Fari also advised the public not engage in panic buying of petroleum products.

“We are asking the general public to ignore any information emanating from any unscrupulous individuals attempting to hijack the association for their selfish and profiteering adventure. Those individuals lack the capacity to call off our services as they are illegally parading themselves as officers of the association in total disregard and disobedience of the Supreme Court judgment of 14th December, 2018.

“Any aggrieved member not satisfied with court order should go back to the court but not to result to empty threat that may bring panic buying to unsuspecting public. The security agencies are hereby advice to invite them and warn them from sabotaging the efforts of government.

“We enjoin the general public to go about their normal activities as we continue to support the Federal government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC in ensuring availability of Petroleum Products across the country,” he added.