BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Residents and commercial business operators in Baruwa community in Lagos where high pressure petroleum products pipeline passes through, have raised alarm that underwater contamination which had persisted over time is becoming a threat to their existence.

To this end, community leaders have called on Lagos state government to consider an emergency evacuation plan following the recent discovery of polluted water containing large quantity of petrol in their reservoirs.

A competent source at the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency(LASEPA), said, a recommendation had since been made to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the NNPC, to carry out massive cleanup of the area after evaluation of underground water contamination.

The public relations officer in the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Kunle Adeshina, told LEADERSHIP that government has assigned the responsibility to LASEPA to ensure appropriate remedial action on the issue.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP during a visit to the affected areas, the traditional ruler of the area and Baale of Baruwa, Alhaji Halil Baruwa, said the community informed the Nigeria Pipelines and Storage Company of imminent health crises as a result of fresh emission of petrol odour pervading the area.

The Baale provided a written letter addressed to the managing director of the Nigeria Pipelines and Storage Company, Mrs Ada Oyetunde dated 11th of February 2021, titled, ‘Report/Reminder of Underground Contaminated Water At Baruwa In Ipaja/Ayobo Local Government, Lagos State since 1998 (Over 23 Years).’

He said it was sad that NNPC claimed it spent over N49.68 billion on pipeline repairs in ten months and Mosimi area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalised points yet pipelines in Baruwa were not included in the exercise.

“We have written series of letters to both Lagos State, the NNPC and the federal government. All we see is staff from Lagos State or NNPC from Mosimi and Federal Capital coming to collect sample of the affected ground water and that ends it. On daily basis, members of the community buy water from hawkers for their domestic/household use, satchel water for drinking,” he said.

The Baale also reported that constant vandalism of the pipelines has added to more leakages as a result of exposure of the pipeline due to erosion menace.

The large population of Baruwa, is highly terrified as vandalism blitz fear stares in their faces following exposure of pipelines conveying petroleum products to most parts of the South West.

Flash flood from rainfall has caused devastating erosion around the pipelines thus exposing them on the surface.

Last year, an explosion at a gas station in Baruwa, a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub claimed several lives and damaged properties.

Many others were injured and rescued by responders in Baruwa, a densely populated area in the Ipaja axis of Lagos.

The head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the devastation was massive but rescue operations made frantic efforts to stop escalation of the fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said 25 houses, mostly bungalows, 16 shops, and one primary school were so far noted to have been affected by the explosion, as the rescue operation in the area is still ongoing.

The gas station, owned by a private operator, was known for trading cooking gas.

Baruwa is known to be hosting high pressure petroleum products pipelines.

The pipelines have been severally breached causing fire and leakages and reportedly contaminated underground water in the community.

Vandalisation of petroleum pipelines is a major cause of pipeline fire disasters, said the Baale.

However, except the number of deaths recorded, little information of the effects of such disasters on the environment is often reported and post-disaster remediation process is thus usually unmonitored or ineffective.

Over the years, crude oil spillage through pipeline vandalism is considered one of the major problems in Baruwa.

Rising cases of pipeline vandalism by unknown persons have significantly affected sources of revenues of government and oil companies operating in Nigeria.

This has resulted in significant negative socioeconomic and environmental problems in the community with serious effects on human lives and farm lands.

Although factors such as institutional weakness, lack of effective implementation of environmental laws were hypothesized as the causes of vandalism in Nigeria and they are considered neither exhaustive nor confirmed as no available empirical evidences can be found confirming the asserted causes of vandalism.

However, a number of empirical researches claimed that institutional weakness, injustices, marginalisation and corruption force people to fight for justice in a negative way.

In June last year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), blamed pipeline vandalism, crude oil and petroleum products theft for the not-too-impressive performance of some of its subsidiaries and division as recorded in its recently-released audited financial statements.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that vandalism of NNPC pipelines across the country rose by a phenomenal spike of 50 per cent in January 2020.

This information is part of the monthly financial and operations report, which was released in April this year.

According to the general manager, group public affairs division for NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stressed that 60 pipeline points were vandalised compared to 40 incidents recorded in December 2019.

Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Mosimi-Ibadan axis pipelines accounted for 50 per cent and 17 per cent of the breaks respectively, with the remaining 33 per cent being accounted for by all other routes.