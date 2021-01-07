BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The president of Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), Comrade Tijjani Babangida, has approved the appointment of twelve regional Commissioners for the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, with vice chairman of Kaduna State FA, Alhaji Magaji Abdul Boss, assigned to steer the North-west region. He is to be assisted by Abdullahi Heyman.

The duo of former Nigerian internationals, Mutiu Adepoju and Abdul Sule were appointed as commissioners for South-west and North-central and they would be assisted by Waidi Akanni and Musa Garba Santos respectively. While Auwalu Baba Jada is the commissioner for North-east with Ibrahim Kwairanga as deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikechukwu Ewenzor was also appointed Commissioner for South-east with Donald Agu as deputy, while Kenneth Nwaomucha is the commissioner for South-south and Samson Ozogula as deputy.

Ann Chiejine was appointed director of Women affairs while Victor Ezeji is the director of league affairs.

A statement signed by the PFAN General Secretary, Emmanuel H. Babayaro, said the swearing in of the new regional commissioners will be followed by an administrative council meeting after which a policy statement shall be issued by the union to outline its programs and projects for the year 2021.

“While congratulating the appointees in advance, these nascent moments in our great union’s history calls for more vigilance, patience and tolerance towards achieving our set goals.

“This administration is resolved to make our great union the pride of footballers and the journey must be approached with caution, planning, creativity, professional prudence and transparency.

“So far, all steps have been in the right direction and therefore all hands must be on deck to collectively raise PFAN to that enviable height we all hope for.

“To all the great PFAN comrades, eyes on the ball,” the statement read in part.