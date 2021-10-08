Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer has reiterated its commitment to patients’ well-being as the company strives to achieve its goal of being a patient-centric firm.

As a part of their ongoing commitment to all patients, Pfizer launched a global, week-long event tagged ‘Patients in Focus’ to recognise the influence patients have on every facet of their work.

Pfizer Nigeria’s Country manager & Cluster lead, West Africa, Olayinka Subair, said: “We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our purpose at Pfizer is global, to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.”

Subair stated that “For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers and advocates in our work.

“Patients in focus week will showcase where we have made an impact on patients’ lives and empower colleagues to learn from each other and continue putting the patient first in everything we do.”

He noted that, “Our focus is always on the patients as we deploy resources to bring treatments that extend and significantly improve their lives.

“We consistently seek to collaborate with stakeholders to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care in communities all around.”

taking place from October 4-8, 2021

According to him, patient advocacy within pharmaceutical work is critical to ensure patients’ lives are being changed. Patients in Focus is an opportunity for Pfizer to further their ongoing commitment to patients by ensuring all Pfizer employees have the knowledge and resources to incorporate patient voices into their work.

“This effort, led by the Global Patient Advocacy Team, brings Pfizer one step closer in the goal of being the most patient-centric company and to achieve health equity.”