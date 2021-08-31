President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke and the national chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Supo Ayokunle, have bemoaned the nation’s state of affairs, blaming it on the ungodly ways of the leaders and the led in the country.

Oke who is also the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries Ibadan and Ayokunle, lamented that corruption, insecurity and economic hardship had taken toll on the existence of Nigeria and its people.

They spoke separately on Sunday evening at the flag off of the on-going eight-day 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of Oke’s ministry, themed; “Abundant Rain”, held at the PCU campus, Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

The duo, however, said despite the current challenges being faced by Nigeria, it would bounce back to reckoning, maintaining that it would once again enjoy the peace it used to be known for.