The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN), has faulted the federal government’s plan to punish Nigerians who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who described such plan as illogical also cautioned the government against molesting or punishing retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi for alleging cover up by the government of some high profile politicians behind the raging insurgency and banditry in the country.

Wale Oke, who is also the presiding Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, gave the warning at the on-going 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of his ministry with the theme, ‘Abundant Rain’, holding at the PCU Campus, Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

He advised the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to be rational in its approach as regards punishing Nigerians who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

“One doubts if Nigeria can yet boast of having 10 million vaccines available for a country with over 200m population,” noted the PFN helmsmen.

According to him, the government could only take punitive measures if it makes available about 250 millions vaccines, stressing, “If the federal government makes available about 250 million vaccines and Nigerians who are yet to be vaccinated refused the COVID- 19 vaccines, then the government can be justified in its action.

“Unless this be the case, one will be forced to view the whole thing as another subtle move to deliberately punish some sections of the country. This is because the totality of vaccines made available so far, have not even scratched the surface in relation to our population. So why the move to punish those who have not taken the vaccines. It will boomerang if not handled with care” he warned

He warned that as long as the insurgents, bandits and other criminals continued to be treated with kid gloves, the security challenges facing the nation would persist; adding that something urgent must be done to salvage the situation.

“The recent invasion of Nigerian Defence Academy ((NDA), Kaduna, is a disgrace and a total slap on our collective sensibility. It is the highest insult to our intelligence” he added.

He lamented that the economy was in bad shape with the free-fall of the country’s currency at the exchange market, noting that a pragmatic approach must be fashioned out to revamp the nation’s ailing economy.