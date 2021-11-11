Procter & Gamble has appointed Mokutima Ajileye as the managing director for the Nigeria market.

She is also one of the first female P&G managing directors, not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

This appointment is linked to P&G’s commitment to develop local talent as well as demonstrate its commitment to gender equality.

Mokutima (Moki) has worked across numerous senior roles for the FMCG giant in a career spanning close to 15 years to date. Her most recent role was senior director, Commercial & Marketing for P&G Nigeria. She has built brands across developing and developed regions (India, Middle East, Africa, and Europe), developed disruptive forms in mature product categories, and led world-class teams.

Confirming Ajileye’s appointment, senior vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, Vilo Trska said: “I would like to congratulate Moki (Mokutima) on her appointment. Moki brings fresh ideas and an innovative approach that will enhance and help revamp our P&G Nigeria operations sustainably. We are here for the long haul and her appointment reaffirms P&G’s commitment to advancing gender equality and promoting local talents.”

Speaking on her appointment, Mokutima said, “I am honoured by the opportunity to lead P&G Nigeria. It is both exciting and challenging but I am confident that together with an amazing team, we will build a great business.”