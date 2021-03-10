ADVERTISEMENT

BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has entered into partnership with Colori, to sign a $35million local production contract with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The contract is to boost local contents in the production of its oral care products.

The move, according to the firm, is to support the efforts of the federal government in the diversification of the economy by creating export hub of manufactured goods in Nigeria while strengthening its local production.

The partnership represents a new investment of $35 million, consolidated with a contract signing hosted by the governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele at the weekend.

The signing which took place at the office of the CBN Governor given his continued engagement with P&G on its localisation journey, will further promote localisation & technology advancement in Nigeria through a strategic Private-Public collaboration to impact on the economy.

In his remark, Emefiele said, ‘It is gratifying to have been part of this localisation journey with P&G noting that this is the first indication of many of such projects and we are ready to support them achieve these localisation objectives.”

He noted that CBN would encourage other multinationals to follow suit and collaborate with partners to strengthen industrialisation in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, P&G managing director for Nigeria, Mr Adil Farhat said his firm will continue to partner Nigerian government so as to increase its economic and social footprint to support the diversification and localisation objectives of the government.