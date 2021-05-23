Corey Conners seized the first-round lead at the 103rd PGA Championship as Brooks Koepka defied expectations to get into contention at Kiawah Island.

Conners fired a five-under 67 to claim a two-shot lead over the field, with Koepka leading the chasing pack along with England’s Sam Horsfield, Viktor Hovland and former champion Keegan Bradley, but it was a tough first day for pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy.

Despite renewed confidence gained from his win at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month, McIlroy made a mess of the par-fives on the Ocean Course and bogeyed three of the four long holes in a 75, the same score as playing-partner and world No 2, Justin Thomas.

But the third member of their group was flying high as Koepka recovered from a woeful first hole that left him “feeling like an idiot”, a double-bogey six at the 10th followed by a selection of the brilliance that landed him the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

Birdies at 11 and 13 repaired the damage of his scrappy start, thinning his second from a sandy waste area into a mound of thick fescue grass a few yards in front of him, forcing him to stab his third back into the fairway.