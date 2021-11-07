Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Nigeria on said it had set a target of over N300 million to enable the association prosecute THE NIGERIA TOUR tournaments in 2022.

Tony Philmoore, the Executive Director, PGA of Nigeria said that the association had concluded plans to hold a Fund Raising Gala Night to enable it achieve its target.

“The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Nigeria will hold a Fund Raising Gala Night come Nov. 19, 2021 at the Federal Palace Hotels & Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“The Association’s target is N300 million and more; the fund is to enable us prosecute THE NIGERIA TOUR tournaments in 2022, with at least, one tournament in a month.

“We also plan to organise a mega event that would attract global participation from the US PGA; European Tour among others in the year 2022, ” he said.

Philmoore explained that organising the tournaments would enable the association attract bigger and better sponsorship and partnership deals even as it promised to make probity, transparency and accountability its watch word from the funds generated from the gala night.

He said that the association also believed that with regular and quality tournaments, its players would also have the opportunity of improving their games and ranking, playing among the bests of the world in golf.

“Furthermore, amateur golf will feature in the Tour and youth will have the attention of the Tour for the development of the game,” he added.

He revealed that the highlight of the fund raising gala would be the investiture of Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan as the Grand Patron of the Association as well as the unveiling of the Nigeria Tour logo.

The dignitaries expected at the event include Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Governors from all other States in the Federation; Elder statesmen; Industrialists, among others.

Philmoore added that HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikateland, Kusenla III would be the Royal Father of the for the Gala Night.