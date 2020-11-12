By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh’d Lukmam has chided those opposed to the proposed membership registration and update of party register of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the development as an avenue for the “emergence of surrogate leadership”.

He also faulted those who claimed that the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party lacks the power to conduct the proposed registration exercise and argued that it will be counterproductive to have a National Convention without a verifiable party register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukman was reacting to the tension being generated by the proposed exercise, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said aside from the need for a verifiable register for the conduct of national convention, the party constitution also provides that it shall update its membership records every six months and remit updated copies to appropriate Secretariats.

According to him, Article 9.4 of the APC constitution specifically provides that A register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the Ward level and be transmitted to the Secretariat of the party at Local Government Area, which shall transmit a copy to the National Secretariat.

“When was the last time anybody was registered as an APC member in any part of the country? When was the last time any Ward in the country transmitted to any Local Government Secretariat and/or Local Government transmitted any copy to National Secretariat? Yet, our party’s constitution provides that membership records should be updated every six months.

“How can any leader even attempt to raise questions about why we should have membership registration/verification? In this age of banditry, it will appear that some of our so-called leaders are as skillful in politics as the criminal bandits ravaging our communities – towns and villages.

“ we must appeal to these so-called leaders to come back to their senses. For anybody to claim our party’s membership, not even emerge as a leader, the legal standing of such a person must be beyond suspicion.

“Noting that part of the rights and privileges of members as provided in Article 9.3 of the party’s constitution include the ‘right to vote and be voted for into any of the elective positions’, it is clear that our party leaders who want to manipulate the process want to push the National Caretaker Committee into organising a Convention with perhaps rented delegates.

“In which case, the new leadership of the party to emerge out of such a process can only be surrogate leaders whose mission may simply be to ‘crown’ candidates for future elections. This has been the bane of our democracy and it is responsible for why internal democracy has eluded virtually all our parties in the country resulting in most of the avoidable leadership crisis.

“However, maybe as part of its efforts to restore sanity and shame those trying to stampede it into organising a National Convention that is at best a smokescreen for the emergence of surrogate leaders, the Caretaker Committee should consider bringing forward the scheduled party’s NEC meeting where, among others, it can present its progress report. Once NEC is able to consider its report and take the necessary decisions, our political merchants of crisis would need to find a new handle for their dastardly campaigns.”

Lukman believed that the best route to addressing all the leadership challenges in APC is to find its bearing with reference to ensuring that the party is able to produce a credible and verifiable membership register.

“This is so fundamental and is in fact what should distinguish our party from all the other parties in the country. Any leader who is not comfortable means that such a leader doesn’t have respect for members and is unwilling to subordinate himself or herself to members. If a leader is unwilling to subordinate himself or herself to party members, why should anyone risk investing any superior elective political power to such a person?”