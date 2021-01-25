By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

As a way to curb the recurrent crisis occasioned by constant farmer/herdsmen clashes around the country, the federal and state governments including the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has been charged to implement the recommendations on true federalism as espoused by the el’Rufai committee

Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman said the current challenges afford the APC opportunity for implementation adding that current levels of anger in the country against the party and federal government would have been moderated.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja Monday, he said hate is making Nigerians lose their humanity so much that notion of survival both for individuals and groups is more about the ability to defend and rationalise inclinations even when lives of other citizens are in danger.

The PGF boss said education is making most Nigerians to become leading campaigners and promoters of disagreements and wondered why Nigerians should hate one another on accounts of ethnic and religious differences.

He said: “What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government. Given that there already exist APC tripartite consultative committee, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with both the party Chairman, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiala and PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha and Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari serving as members, the initiative to commence processes of implementation can be started.

“Our instinct to rationalise unacceptable realities has worsened and is certainly extinguishing our humanity to the extent that there is hardly any difference between leaders and followers as well as educated and illiterate citizens,” he added.

On the current challenge around the criminal conducts of kidnappers and bandits hiding under the guise of Fulani herdsmen, Lukman said it affect every Nigerian irrespective of ethnic and religious grouping, including those who are Hausa-Fulanis.

“Regrettably, for our leaders to continue to enjoy our support, they must identify with our divisive choices. Otherwise, the electoral prospects of our leaders will remain in jeopardy. This is a reality, which has imposed the leadership of hatemongers.

“There has to be a way out of this mess. Our political leaders and our party need to assert their authority in mobilising alternative responses, which should inspire Nigerians to rise above the current high wave of ethnic and religious hatred in the country that is weakening our capacity to arrest and prevent criminal activities. No doubt every Nigerian must be worried about what is going on. Much more troubling is the fact that pronouncements of Mallam Garba Shehu on these issues tend to unfortunately accentuate our polarisation.

“While recognising that it is necessary for government to make some public responses to most of these developments, should it come from the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President? Being a matter that may require clarifications bordering on both issues of interpretations of the law and policy of government, one would have thought it is better handled at ministerial level. Besides, given the nature of such issues, a strategic approach should have been to allow for instance the Minister of Information to continue to manage the responsibility of communicating positions of the Federal Government, since the issue is not just about position of the President. It also involves the need to engage state governments.”