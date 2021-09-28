To further strengthen its local manufacturing footprint in Nigeria, leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced the expansion of its supply chain manufacturing operations.

P&G Nigeria has entered a manufacturing partnership with the SIL Group and Ugee Chemicals for the end-to-end manufacturing of locally produced raw materials as well as Ariel® detergent and other dry laundry powders all in one site. The SIL Group is a local partner, who is also the largest producer of HLAS, a key ingredient in the production of P&G products.

This expanded operation aims to promote a more effective business operation across its value chain in Nigeria, winning strategy of creating local champions across the value chain, promote technology transfer, and build Nigerian capabilities which will in turn increase operational efficiencies, enable synergies of scale and deliver better value to all its stakeholders and partners.

With this expanded operations, P&G continues to reaffirm its commitment to investing in Nigeria and Nigerian talent now and for the long haul, whilst increasing its economic and social footprint, in support of the diversification and localisation objectives of the Nigerian Government, the company said.

“The creation of local champions across the value chain of production and distribution, is a key strategy to P&G’s continued success in Nigeria. This transition enables backward integration processes, as raw materials will now be produced at the site, alongside laundry detergents and other categories. This creates potential to produce and distribute on a much larger scale and advances Nigeria’s readiness to optimise the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enabling the industry to earn forex for the country through export and advance inclusive growth,” it added.