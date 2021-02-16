ADVERTISEMENT

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

The Indian High Commission in Abuja, has said that the India Nigeria Pharmaceutical cooperation will not only open new doors of cooperation between both countries but a mutual beneficial relationship.

The high commission made this known following a meeting of India and Nigeria pharmaceuticals recently hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur in Abuja.

The meeting organised by India’s pharmaceutical export agency, Pharmaexcil, Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in Nigeria IPMIN, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and the Abuja Chamber of Commerce convened 65 companies from India and 30 companies from Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration NAFDAC.

The event highlighted the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector, its partners and updates on the latest drug registration procedures by the director general of NAFDAC, Mojisola C. Adeyeye; the India Nigeria cooperation in pharmaceuticals by high commissioner Thakur; and pharmaceutical opportunities in Nigeria by the IPMIN president Varkey Varghese.

According to the high commission, India and Nigeria’s longstanding and reliable partnership in the pharmaceutical sector has seen an increase in India’s annual pharmaceutical export to the country to $400million, and a cumulative total of $2billion within the past five years. Likewise, it noted that eight Indian originated pharmaceuticals have invested and are manufacturing in Nigeria.

Reiterating India’s reputation as a Pharmacy of the world, creating and exporting COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 25 countries of the world in Africa, Europe and the Americas at an affordable price, the high commission noted that the meet is expected to open new doors for cooperation, and ‘‘new win-win opportunities for the mutual benefits of both countries.”