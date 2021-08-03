The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 159 Pharmacy Graduates who were successful at the first cycle of 2021 Foreign Pharmacist Graduate Orientation Programme (FPGOP) to join the workforce in the country.

PSN registrar, Pharm. Mohammed Elijah, who disclosed this in a statement added that the second cycle of the FPGOP will commence on August 15, 2021 and would be taking place at the University of Horin, Kwara State (North) and University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State (South).

He urged pharmacists and other health care workers, especially the frontline workers, to adhere to COVID 19 precaution measure while carrying out their duties as the country and indeed the rest of the world battles the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elijah noted that the PCN, in its push to sanitise the pharmaceutical practice environment, had recently carried out an enforcement exercise in Edo State

were a total of 348 illegal premises were sealed.

“This comprised of 84 Pharmacies and 264 Patent Medicine Shops; while 22 compliance directives were issued to others for minor offences. The premises that were sealed were found not to be in compliance with the various regulatory provisions of the PCN mandate,”Mohammed explained.

According to Mohammed, in the ongoing effort to achieve maturity level 3 in the Global Benchmarking Assessment by the World Health Organisation (WHO), PCN along with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) held successful virtual meetings with the Global Benchmarking Team (GBT) of the WHO in July.

He said the sessions were targeted at Mock Assessment of the level of compliance of National Reguiatory Agencies (NRA) (PCN and NAFDAC) to the earlier identified gap during the last physical visit and subsequent virtual interactions. Successful attainment of maturity level 3 will enable Nigeria to be recognized by WHO for the production of vaccine, among other benefits .