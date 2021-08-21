The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has said the current disagreement between the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the federal government is unnecessary, avoidable and inimical to the already pathetic and embarrassing Nigerian health system with its associated effects.

In a statement signed by the national chairman, Pharmacist Olabode Ogunjemiyo and national secretary, Pharmacist Oladele Obikoya, the association said it was no longer news that based on the recent WHO ranking of health systems, Nigeria is ranked very low at the 187th position out of 190 countries.

According to them, this manifestly demonstrates retrogression, degradation and backwardness of the nation’s health system compared to even the poorest resource countries in Africa.

They added that there is no gainsaying that issues concerning health ought to be taken very seriously.

“Every responsible government owes its citizenry good health as a social contract and this obligation should be sacrosanct. More so, it is always said that “A Healthy Nation is A Wealthy Nation”.

“Government should utilise this opportunity to dialogue with all health professionals in order to foster good rapport and harmonious working relationship in the health sector.

“We also seize this opportunity to call on government to ensure that pharmacists are paid hazard allowance commensurate with their level of exposure and risks at their workplaces,” the statement said.