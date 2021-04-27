BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abuja branch has organised free malaria test and treatment for over 1,000 residents of Kado in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the exercise held at the weekend, as part of the activities to mark this year’s World Malaria Day (WMD), chairman of PSN, Pharm Ifeanyi Ikebudu explained that the outreach was aimed at educating residents on basic steps to eradicate malaria.

Ikebudu lamented that every two minutes, one person dies due to malaria, even as he urged the people to ensure that their environment is always clean and also ensure that they always sleep with insecticide-treated malaria net.

He attributed the resistance to all classes of malaria drugs, except artemisinins, to inappropriate treatment of malaria, particularly in areas where there are poor access to health facilities and self-treatment of fevers with anti-malaria drugs, bought in shops.

He stated that the theme of the 2021 World Malaria Day, “Zero Malaria Starts With Me; Draw the Line Against Malaria”, calls on everyone to take personal steps to ensure that malaria is eradicated in the country.

“We the pharmacists as drugs experts, are the closest and most accessible healthcare professionals to Nigerians and we advocate for rational use of anti-malarial in the management of malaria,” he stated.

Also speaking during the exercise, the secretary to the chief of the community, Lawal Audu, commended PSN for the outreach, adding that the community would ensure that they follow all the basic steps to prevent malaria.