Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called for a coalition force to save Nigeria’s health sector from total collapse.

In a document jointly signed by ACPM national president Dr. Samuel Adekola and secretary Ambrose Ezeh, the group decried the intractable challenges in the sector due to what it described as ‘’shoddy and irresponsible administrative patterns in the health system.”

Adekola said ACPN had evaluated the Nigerian health space and “we are driven by a strong conviction that greed and avarice have encouraged an inequitable spread of privileges and resources of players in the health system to the detriment of consumers of health services who are short-changed by the government and providers.’’

He said ACPN had observed that all the goals and objectives of both the National Health Policy and National Drug Policy which centre on accessibility, affordability, safe and efficacious healthcare services and credible drugs supply system have never been and may never be realised because of the shoddy manner they were being adopted in running the health system.

The association also faulted appointments in the health sector, saying it was against international best practices that hinge on the philosophy of meritocracy for a selection process based on merit and competency.

ACPN described as unfortunate that Nigerian physicians and their umbrella body had blackmailed and intimidated successive administrations in the country at the federal and state levels to continue to insist that appointments of the minister of health, commissioners for health and permanent secretaries remain the birthright of physicians without any trace of backing in the relevant statute books.

It recalled that at a recent public hearing at the Senate, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and other groups of physicians attempted to impose provisions into the MDCN Amendment Bill 2020 by trying to cede powers to heads of clinical diagnostic laboratories to pathologists and radiologists against known tenets of good health practice.

The association said more provocative were attempts by physicians to annex the statutory and professional responsibilities of pharmacists to dispense medicines legitimately in the health system.

ACPN called on health workers and their leadership to convene a roundtable discourse to strategise on how best to tackle the lingering MDCN suit at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, which is the highpoint of the “many years of insult on our intelligence as care-providers in Nigeria” and pursue a robust healthcare delivery system in the country.

ACPN called on its members to stage a unity rally to the National Assembly to draw the attention of parliamentarians to the need to redress all Acts of Parliament which give exclusivity to physicians in terms of appointments and other privileges.