Delta State governor Dr lfeanyi Okowa has given reasons why he upgraded three institutions to universities in the state, saying that the institutions have a pool of PhD holders that are underutilised.

The three new universities are the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Dennis Osadebey University, Anwai-Asaba and University of Delta, Agbor.

In his broadcast yesterday on his six years stewardship as governor, he disclosed that some of the institutions have a pool of qualified academic personnel that are underutilised.

While stating that the institutions equally have facilities that only need to be renovated and upgraded, he cited the former College of Education, Agbor (now University of Delta), that had 140 lecturers with PhDs servicing a total student population of 1, 234.

According to him, one of the rationales for the establishment of the universities is simply to broaden access to university education for many of the bright students who, unfortunately, are unable to gain admission even when they are qualified.

“In the 2019/2020 academic year 25,896 candidates from the state chose Delta State University as first choice. Out of this number, 22,358 qualified but only 4,854 candidates could be admitted.

“As I said while inaugurating the Project Management Committee for the three new universities, our people place a premium on quality education. To deprive them of that is to rob them of their joy today and hope for a better tomorrow.

“Hence, it is incumbent on us as an administration to broaden access to university education for our bright students, especially in the fields of medicine, engineering, law, ICT, and architecture,” he said.