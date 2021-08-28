A businessman and philanthropist, Hon. Jonathan Bishara Shuki, a native of Akwanga in Nasarawa State, has facilitated the distribution of artificial limbs to 180 amputees from Nasarawa and neighbouring states.

Hon Shuki, through an Indian non governmental organization based in Lagos, Ishk Tolaram, distributed the artificial limbs yesterday in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, who was special guest at the event, commended the sponsor of the initiative, calling on other wealthy individuals in the state to emulate the gesture by reaching out to the less privileged.

“This is the kind of events we see on television happening in other countries. For this to be happening right here in Akwanga, with our son taking advantage of a situation, is something worth commending,” he stated.

The governor said his administration was focusing on bringing succour to people who had lost hope, mostly due to inability of previous governments to address issues affecting their livelihoods.

Hon. Shuka said he decided to touch the lives of the less privileged for humanitarian reasons, saying the exercise was an eye-opener for all to extend the blessings of God by putting smiles on the faces of the downtrodden.

He added that the gesture was also his effort towards supporting the development initiatives of the Sule administration.

He said he met the owners of the non governmental organization distributing free artificial limbs in Makurdi where they came to lodge in his hotel.

He urged wealthy individuals not to sideline the beneficiaries of the programme who he said would drop their clutches and regain their lost lives.

He expressed hope that the initiative would curb street begging, as the beneficiaries would be able to live normal lives and seek gainful employment.

The representative of the NGO, Mr Jaifrakash, said it came into operation in 2019, set up 69 artificial limb distribution camps in various states in the country and distributed over 18,000 free limbs to needy persons.