The Emysharp Foundation, founded by an Abuja-based businesswoman, Mrs Emilian Anyaeche, has donated foodstuffs, drinks and other consumables to the Vine Heritage Home Foundation, located in Kiyi (Chikuku) village, Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The orphanage home, which houses 167 children, takes care of special children like twins, triplets, albinos and those whose mothers die during their birth, by saving them from threat to their lives because of the circumstances of their birth and superstitious beliefs.

Speaking during a visit to the orphanage home on Sunday, Mrs Anyaeche prayed for the children to become successful in life, saying she will need some of them in later life to handle her legal briefs as lawyers whenever the need arise.

“You will become Senators. I will be praying for you, God will see you through and you will be great children and the Almighty God will use you to depopulate hell and populate heaven because that’s the most important thing and you will become Doctors and Lawyers and anybody that look for my trouble, I will call you to come and fight for me.

“I wish you people all the best, may Almighty God protect and preserve you and grant you good health,” she said.

Turning to the founder/proprietor of the orphanage, Mr Olusola Stephens, Mrs Anyaeche said: “Daddy I thank God for you, may the Almighty God give you more strength and good health and also wisdom so that you will be able to manage this home.”

On why the Foundation chose to donate to the orphanage home, Mrs Anyaeche said

Emysharp Foundation’s core mandate is take care of widows, orphans, the less-privileged, and abandoned elderly people, hence “that is why we visited them today and you can see that they are all happy.”

Speaking earlier, founder/proprietor of the orphanage, Olusola Stephens, told the Emysharp Foundation team that the orphanage, which existed since 1996, covers about 68 villages in FCT with 167 children with a three-week old set of twins, being the youngest under his care.