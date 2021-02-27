By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Over the weekend, report filtered in that foremost humanitarian and businessman, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani through Kensa Empowerment Programme awarded scholarship to three students of Model Comprehensive Community School , Agbani during a workshop put together to sensitise the students about issues affecting the youths.

This is not the first time Nnamani is seen doing such humanitarian endeavours as he has contributed to the growth of enducation and bilateral trade between Nigeria and China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports have it that this could be another way to position himself for the forthcoming 2023 general elections which many youths have been clamour for.