President Buhari Receives New WTO DG Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. President Muhammadu Buhari, (M) flanked by The Director General of WTO Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (2nd Left), Chief ofr Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and CDA, NATO Dr. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid during a Courtesy Visit at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 15TH 2021 R-L; \u00a0CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Mariam Katagium,Minister of finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr geoffery Onyeama, Minister of Industry, Trade and\u00a0Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahium Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari, The Director General of WTO Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CDA, NATO Dr. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, Amb \/CDA Mustapha Tunde Mukaila and during a Courtesy Visit at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 15TH 2021 R-L; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, President Muhammadu Buhari The Director General of WTO Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CDA, NATO Dr. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, Amb \/CDA Mustapha Tunde Mukaila and others during a Courtesy Visit at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 15TH 2021 L-R; The Director General of WTO Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama and Chief ofr Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a Courtesy Visit at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 15TH 2021 The Director General of WTO Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (3RD Left), President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and Chief ofr Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and CDA, NATO Dr. Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid, Amb \/CDA Mustapha Tunde Mukaila left during a Courtesy Visit at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 15TH 2021