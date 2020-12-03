Prince Jessy has emerged winner of the monthly Princewill Trust Help the Hard Worker competition.

The monthly competition is put together by the hard working team of the Princewills Trust.

Prince Jessy emerged the winner of the November, 2020 edition, after a fairly contested competition, beating both Igbigierebo Amachree and Ediyekio Nelson Tamuno imiete also known as Mc Nellyp to win the N100,000 cash prize.

A statement from Princewills Trust quoted Prince Tonye Princewill, who presented the cash award on behalf of his Trust, as saying the aim of the Trust was simply to encourage hard workers and move away from the mindset of entitlement.

He called on the winner to make judicious use of the money and “give others like him, the inspiration to do well, work hard and upgrade their businesses too.”

The “Help the Hard worker” monthly competition is organised by the non-governmental organisation, The Princewill’s Trust for entrepreneurs, youths and Rivers state residents engaged in micro business ventures and all forms of hard work in Rivers State.

The winner said he was in need of funds to upgrade his photography world, but was helpless, adding that it had always been his wish to get support financially.

He said he’s not different from those that need help, just lucky even as he thanked Princewills Trust and prayed for God to bless them well, saying that the sweat he poured to win this award, has made it all the more valuable.

He further pleaded with others in a position to help, to do the same and continue to give back to the society. “Nothing is too small.” he said.