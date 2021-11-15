A coalition, the Reformed Niger Delta Avenger (RNDA) has faulted claims by some groups in the South-South region that the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the chief operating officer, Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr Adokiye Tombomieye and others played a role in the controversial passage of the three per cent provision for the host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

RNDA said the claims by some Niger Delta groups that Sylva, Tombomieye and others masterminded the three per cent in the PIA for host communities by purportedly giving professional advice to the National Assembly Committee, were untrue.

In a statement signed by the commanding officer of the group and self-acclaimed General, John Ezon-Ebi said after due investigation, “Timipre Sylva and Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, who is the chief operating officer, Upstream of NNPC did not play any role in what led to the approval of three per cent in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as claimed by some groups in the region.”

RNDA described the allegation leveled against Tombomieye who is a ‘bonafide son’ of Niger Delta, “As a lie from the pit of hell and condemnable. Mr Adokiye does not have any hand in the passage of the PIB Bill and he was never a member of the National Assembly committee on PIB Bill and he has never been involved in any corrupt practice or shady oil deals.”