A youth group known as South South Regional Diversity in Support of the Senate President has lend its voice in support of Senate President Ahmad Lawan for his numerous contributions towards effective legislation, law making and performance of his oversight functions in the 9th Senate.

The group said through Lawan’s managerial efficiency, a lot has been achieved not only in Yobe North which he represents, but also impacting tremendously on national development through the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill signed into law by President Muhammadu

Addressing a mamoth at the Government Secondary School, Federal Housing Estate Calabar yesterday, coordinator of the group in the South South zone, Comrade Eba Peter Okoni, stated that the group’s decision to throw their weight solidly behind the Senate president was based on the giant strides he has recorded in the area of law making, and effective legislation which has brought a lot of impact not only to his constituency alone but the entire nation.

Speaking on the theme; “taking an excellent work and achievement of the 9th senate to grassroot level across the country,” Eba stressed that with the passage of the PIB, jobs are bound to spring up for youths in the country, as uncertainty that hitherto enveloped investors would be removed.

He said the Petroleum Industrial Act will create possibility for foreign direct investment in the oil industry.

The group coordinator maintained that with the passage of PIB, which was facilitated by lawan, states and local governments will begin to have more revenue that would translate into projects that would better the lot of Nigerians.

According to him, creation of jobs in the mainstream value chain would be another area that has endeared Lawan to the group, adding that Lawan’s resilience, honesty, integrity and hardwork stands him out among lawmakers.

Eba listed other areas that made the group to be in support of Senate Lawan include the way and manner in which he has attracted human and capital projects to the constituency Yobe north constituency which he represents.

“I saw a lot when I followed a friend of mine who is of the the northern extraction to Badu one of the areas in the constituency that the senate president hails from.

“A lot of impact has been by the Senate president. Sardauna as he was being addressed by his people has indeed distinguished himself as a promising leader embued with Sterling qualities backed by skills, experience, intelligence, integrity,honesty, resilience and condor, indeed he is a leader who walk the talk.

The group who arent even from the north hailed Dr. Lawan for initiating and executing about 90 constituency projects within 21 months of existence as Senator representing his constituency,calling on others to follow suit.

Apart from the township road construction projects in Yobe north, Lawan has also initiated and sponsored several capital projects currently ongoing in Yobe north worthy to be mentioned is construction of 72 classrooms and 24 toilet facilities in each of the six LGAs.

Others include, construction of a vocational training centre in Gasua,world class skills acquisition centre in Nguru and Gashua, Community ICT centre at federal university Gashua among several others.

“He also donated relief materials to flood victims in Bade,Karasuwa,Jakusko,Nguru,Machina and Jakusko LGA.

To boost food production and fight hunger in the land senator Ahmad Lawan distributed 3000 bags of NPK fertilizer to Yobe north farmers across the six LGAs in the senatorial districts.

Apart boosting food production, he also organized free annual medical hydrocele (hydrocelectomy), hernia hemiotomy across the to take care of those suffering from this ailment stressing that these human oriented initiative will at the end of the day metamorphose to overall development which would add value to the nation’s economic wellbeing.

Worthy to be mentioned is the sponsoring of training thousands of youths to acquire several skills particularly in the maintenance of GSM and acquisition of several entrepreneurial skills programmes for self reliance.

The coordinator for the group stated policies initiated by Lawan if emulated by leaders in other regions will serve as a corner stone to attaining development not only for their regions but for the nation at large.

“All these kind gesture made the senate president to endear himself to us irrespective of the geopolitical zone which he hails from, after all we are all Nigerians.” The group coordinator maintained.