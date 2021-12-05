In this interview with LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, Dr. Enang explained why Nigeria should leverage the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to boost investors’ confidence and attract more investments, among others.

What are your thoughts about the effect of oil prices on Nigeria’s economy?

Changes in the price of oil is an imperative source of economic fluctuations. For an import-based economy like ours heavily dependent on revenue from crude oil, a drop in oil price will lead to an economic shock; resulting in events such as high unemployment rate, and high inflation rate. On the other hand, an increase in oil prices will result in an increase in the international prices of refined petroleum products, which may prompt a further upward adjustment in petrol prices, or a return to the subsidy regime, considering that a larger percentage of the petroleum products consumed in Nigeria is imported.

What do you think is the way out of the quagmire Nigeria has found itself? A country that produces crude oil is importing petroleum products?

In order to make the Nigerian downstream sector attractive enough to attract investments, this sector needs to be fully deregulated to create a more competitive consumer market. We also need to critically think about building our own refineries in partnership with the private sectors to ensure sustainability.

We must also expedite efforts towards investments and business regulations to accelerate local industrialization which would foster local production of many imported products, which would in turn significantly help to reduce dependency on imported products and thus conserve scarce FX. Finally, the distribution channel of petroleum products should be well monitored to avoid disruption or scarcity.

How can Nigeria’s poorly maintained refineries be fixed?

The model of operating the refinery through public ownership and management should be revisited. These refineries should be operated in partnership with private investors, who should ideally be the operating partners.

What would be your advice to the Federal Government on deregulation of the nation’s downstream sector?

Downstream deregulation is imperative and desirable if Nigeria is to fully realize the potentials of this sector. A productive upstream sector without a vibrant downstream sector will only impede the nation’s economic growth (which is largely dependent on petroleum revenue). So, of course, my advice to the Government is to deregulate the downstream sector for its several benefits: Decontrol of petroleum product prices; Allowing market; forces to prevail in the pricing of petroleum products; Removal of restrictions on the establishment and operation of petroleum logistics; Lifting of government controls on downstream activities; Cooking gas is supposed to have become common use in every kitchen in Nigeria as of today but that is not the case. How do you think this problem can be rectified?

Reliance on importation, the introduction of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), devaluation of Naira, as well as scarcity of dollar inflow have been adduced as major reasons responsible for the surge in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas.

What we are experiencing with gas also has elements of the general price increase/inflation in Nigeria, that is affecting the nation in general, and other petroleum products. Also, because Nigeria can only supply 40 per cent of its gas demand, while 60 per cent is sourced through importation, a lot of other external factors have come to affect the price of gas. Chief among these is the forex (high exchange rate of dollar) and 7.5 Value Added Tax (VAT) earlier mentioned.

The NPSC (Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company Limited) LPG terminal at Apapa that has been instrumental in bringing down the price of gas for many years has been unproductive for over 6 months now due to prolonged maintenance. The unavailability of this facility has marginally contributed to the price increase.

I think this problem can be rectified by increasing the domestic production capacity of gas in Nigeria. Effective operationalization of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Program would greatly boost Nigeria’s domestic gas production volumes. This will in turn limit the importation of LPG, and reduce the pressure on forex. Secondly, we as a people need to imbibe the maintenance culture, and take the routine maintenance of key facilities such as the LPG terminal seriously. Lack of maintenance of key facilities such as refineries, LPG terminals etc. has cost us fortunes by making us hig00hly dependent on importation.

How can investment in technology and agriculture help reposition Nigeria’s economy?

Agriculture was the backbone of the Nigerian economy before the era of oil boom. Investing in Agriculture remains an imperative for the sustainable development of the nation’s economy. As such, significant efforts need to be made towards reducing food imports, and increasing our food production for both local consumption and exports. Exporting agricultural products will help strengthen the Naira, and increase the inflow of forex.

Technology is the new oil boom, therefore, the importance of investing in technology cannot be overemphasized. Technology will make governance flexible. Through the e-governance system, the way government is managed, and the way government interacts with its citizens will greatly improve democracy. With technology, we can achieve smart cities in Nigeria, and better manage and curb insecurity, robbery and insurgency, not to mention the millions of jobs that will be created by technology and agriculture, thereby proffering solution to unemployment in Nigeria in a sustainable fashion.

After months of relative growth, Nigeria’s oil rig count fell from 11 in September to 9 in October 2021, according to data released by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its November Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). What is the implication of this to the country?’

In the oil industry, the rig count is a major index of measuring activities in the upstream sector. Increase in the count of oil rigs typically signals increase in production figures, and readiness to pump more oil.

A drop in the rig count in Nigeria from 11 in September 2021, to 9 in October 2021 could be attributed to a combination of plausible factors especially: low investment into the upstream sector while investors study how the PIA (Petroleum Industry Act) provisions are being implemented; and the Coronavirus pandemic, which caused a general reduction in Oil and Gas investments and activities globally.

The implication for the drop in rig count is that the nation’s current 37-billion-barrel reserves might be depleted much faster than expected, if the nation does not invest much in the exploration required to make new finds and increase its proven petroleum reserves. Furthermore, it also means that other emerging African oil nations could overtake Nigeria, especially in terms of reserves, and production capacity in the nearest future. Nigeria needs to leverage the newly passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) through an effective implementation of its provisions, to boost investor confidence and attract more investment toward boosting the nation’s production capacity and proven reserves.

What is your advice to young Nigerians who may want to take a career in engineering and the oil and gas sector?

I will say stay true to your dreams and never miss out on any learning opportunity that will empower you to actualize the educational qualifications, skills and character that will make you employable in IOCs and NOCs.

IOCs are a very fantastic place to work, as they provide transnational opportunities and experience that widen your knowledge, and deepen your thinking. They are perhaps the ultimate aim of most engineering or oil and gas professionals in Nigeria. However, landing these opportunities could be a hassle, so I will advise that you prepare for their skill tests/interviews whilst you build a network of experienced professionals alike for mentorship, and to stay abreast of trends and valuable information in the industry.