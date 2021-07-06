Elder statesman and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described the newly passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as a tool meant to further “enslave and oppress” the people of the Niger Delta region.

In an open letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Clark, a former federal commissioner of lnformation, rejected the bill, stressing that the three per cent for host communities as passed by the Senate was embarrassing to the people of the region.

The South-South leader, who expressed displeasure with several sections of the PIB, condemned the allocation of 30 percent of profits to frontier exploration of oil in other regions particularly in the North.